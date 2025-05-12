Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Pres. Departs Kuwait After Official Visit


2025-05-12 09:10:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the accompanying delegation departed Kuwait Monday after an official visit to the country.
The Lebanese president was seen off by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shreeda Al-Musherji, Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and state officials. (end)
