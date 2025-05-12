Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Meets Lebanese Counterpart


2025-05-12 09:10:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with Lebanon's visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Yousef Rajji.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that during the meeting both sides discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relation between Kuwait and Lebanon, and reviewed recent regional and international developments. (end)
ahm


MENAFN12052025000071011013ID1109537580

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search