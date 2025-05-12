403
Kuwait FM Meets Lebanese Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with Lebanon's visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Yousef Rajji.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that during the meeting both sides discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relation between Kuwait and Lebanon, and reviewed recent regional and international developments. (end)
