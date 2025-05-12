403
Dragon Sourcing's India Head Discusses Global Sourcing Trends In The Economic Times
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 4, 2025 – Dragon Sourcing, a globally recognized leader in procurement and sourcing services, proudly announces the recent feature of its India head in The Economic Times. In the interview, the Mr. Pankaj Tuteja provided valuable insights into the evolving global trade landscape, with a particular focus on the strategic implications of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
He explained how these geopolitical shifts are compelling companies to reevaluate their sourcing strategies. As traditional supply hubs face increasing uncertainty, businesses are turning to emerging markets to diversify their supplier base and strengthen supply chain resilience.
"Agility is more important than ever in today's unpredictable trade environment," he remarked. "Companies need to realign their procurement strategies and explore alternative markets to safeguard cost-efficiency and operational stability."
The conversation also spotlighted Dragon Sourcing's strategic role in helping businesses adapt to these changes. Leveraging its extensive supplier network and in-depth market research, the company continues to assist clients in sourcing reliable and cost-effective partners worldwide.
