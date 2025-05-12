403
Goa Tourism's Strategic Outreach Fuels 10.5% Surge In Q1 2025 Tourist Arrivals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Panaji May 12th, 2025: Goa Tourism has reported a robust 10.5% year-on-year growth in tourist arrivals for Q1 2025, registering 28,51,554 visitors, up from 25,80,155 in Q1 2024. This sustained momentum highlights Goa's evolution from a seasonal beach destination to a globally connected, culturally immersive, and year-round tourism economy.
At the heart of this growth is a three-pronged strategy by the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa - strengthening promotion in core and emerging markets, expanding international air connectivity, and diversifying tourism offerings.
Expanded Connectivity and Market Access
Strategic aviation partnerships have unlocked new inbound potential. Air India Express which already had direct connectivity to Dubai now connects Goa directly to Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. This gain was supported by sustained engagements with Gulf carriers and efforts to tap into transit markets in Middle Eastern aviation hubs - a crucial move given current bilateral limitation, which the state continues to address in coordination with the Centre.
Global Promotions and Trade Engagements
Goa Tourism has made strong inroads into new markets through targeted campaigns and physical presence at key events - including WTM London, ITB Asia (Singapore), the Tashkent International Tourism Fair, and the recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai.
During WTM London, Goa was a proud participant in the Chalo India Global Diaspora Initiative launched by the Government of India, designed to encourage members of the Indian diaspora to bring foreign friends to India. The initiative aligns with Goa's strategy to target high-value travellers and cultural ambassadors globally.
At ATM Dubai, high-level meetings with the Consul General of India and regional tourism stakeholders further laid the groundwork for a long-term tourism bridge between the UAE and India, with Goa positioned as a premium entry point - not just for leisure, but also for cultural, wellness, and family travel segments.
Goa Beyond Beaches - Year-Round Experiences
With product diversification at its core, Goa continues to reposition itself with offerings such as the Ekadasha Teertha spiritual circuit, wellness and Ayurveda retreats, hinterland adventures, and regenerative village experiences. These appeal especially to conscious travellers, global nomads, and off-season domestic tourists - with monsoon travel packages gaining traction in Middle Eastern markets.
Cultural events such as Deep Parv, Raponkaracho Sea Food Festival, Chikhal Kalo, Sao Joao, Festavista, and the Goa Food & Cultural Festivals like Spirit of Goa & Heritage Festival have strengthened local engagement while attracting experiential tourism beyond the coastline.
Industry Engagement Amid Seasonal Uncertainty
While April generally sees a dip post-Easter, May traditionally performs strongly due to school holidays and domestic leisure travel. However, current regional uncertainties have cast some unpredictability over forward demand. In response, the Department of Tourism has convened meetings with representatives from hospitality, transport, travel services, and alternate accommodations to review May–July booking patterns and collaboratively identify steps to mitigate any potential slowdown.
These discussions are aimed at building resilience, promoting shared visibility, and ensuring industry alignment across the coming season.
Inclusive Growth and Tourism for Impact
With initiatives such as the Homestay Policy, support for women-led tourism enterprises, and enhanced inclusion of village-based tourism in the visitor economy, Goa is ensuring that tourism benefits are widely distributed. The Department is also working to integrate alternate accommodations into the formal ecosystem - encouraging quality, accountability, and long-term participation.
"Our Q1 success is not accidental - it is a result of deep partnerships, strategic planning, and consistent market outreach," said Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT, E&C, Government of Goa. "Even as we stay alert to emerging dynamics, our goal remains clear - to make Goa a future-ready destination built on sustainability, connectivity, and meaningful visitor experiences."
As Goa progresses through 2025, its focus remains on value-driven tourism, responsive governance, and shared prosperity - setting a benchmark for resilient and forward-looking tourism in India.
