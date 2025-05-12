Flexential Secures Strategic Real Estate Control in Atlanta with Acquisition of Two Facilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ownership of Douglasville 2 and Norcross facilities enhances customer stability, scalability, and operational flexibility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has closed its acquisition of two of its Atlanta-area locations, Douglasville 2 and Norcross , solidifying its presence in one of the country's fastest-growing data center hubs.

These purchases give Flexential full ownership of its Atlanta data center footprint, which also includes Douglasville 1 , acquired in 2023, and Alpharetta . This portfolio-wide transition from leasing to ownership allows the company to make long-term infrastructure investments and deliver consistent service to its customers while offering greater operational agility.

"Atlanta data center capacity is in great demand, and owning these facilities strengthens our ability to provide long-term reliability and scalability across the Southeast and beyond," said Ryan Mallory, President and COO of Flexential. "Full control of our infrastructure real estate enables us to continue to invest in enhancements, ensure pricing stability, and reinforce our commitment to secure, high-performance solutions for our customers."

Douglasville 2, at 1750 N. River Road, is a 358,000-square-foot facility designed to optimize high-density colocation workloads. It offers 36 MW capacity and chilled water piping technology to deliver low-latency network connectivity.

Norcross, located at 2775 Northwoods Parkway, is Flexential's Atlanta hub for cloud and data protection, along with colocation solution capability. A 1.8 MW, 32,740-square-foot facility, it provides premium connectivity through a scalable 100-gigabit network backbone and reliable access to more than 80 carriers to ensure cost-efficient, high-performance connectivity with built-in redundancy.

Atlanta, recently recognized by CBRE as the national leader in data center net absorption, has emerged as a prime location for technology enterprises in recent years because of supportive tax incentives, robust fiber infrastructure, affordable power, and a low disaster risk. These conditions make Atlanta a reliable base for digital operations in industries such as finance, health care, telecommunications, and banking.

Flexential operates 40 data centers across 18 U.S. markets and has more than 330 MW of built and under-development capacity to support enterprise digital transformation, cloud adoption, and the growing demands of hyperscale and AI workloads. Its FlexAnywhere® platfor integrates colocation, cloud, connectivity, and data protection with managed and professional services to give businesses scalable and secure IT infrastructure solutions.

The company received an investment from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) in October and, alongside continuing support from GI Partners, continues to expand its growth strategy and strengthen its national presence.

For more information on Flexential's comprehensive suite of tailored infrastructure capabilities and customized IT solutions, visit .

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at .

