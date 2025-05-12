Kallas Accuses Russia Of 'Playing Games':“There Can't Be Talks Under Fire”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has accused Russia of“playing games” and stressed that any negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine must be preceded by a ceasefire.

Kallas made this statement on Monday in London, according to Ukrinform, citing The Guardian .

She also referred to over 100 Russian drones targeting Ukraine overnight.

“We have to put pressure on Russia to really want peace and to sit down and to talk with Ukraine. If they [the Russians] are continuing bombing Ukraine all the time, if there's no ceasefire, there can't be talks under fire,” she said, accusing Moscow of 'playing games'.

Meanwhile, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, speaking ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers in London, said that“the Europeans want peace, Ukraine wants peace - now it's up tp Russia and Vladimir Putin to give their answer”.

He added that Spain“is ready to continue support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.” However, Albares warned that a ceasefire is not an end in itself, emphasizing that a potential meeting in Istanbul later this week should only happen if it represents“a first step towards a just and lasting peace”.

“If ... [it] is just a way of delaying and really kicking the ball down the [road], then it's worthless,” noted Spain's top diplomat.

UK Foreign Secretary:must 'get serious' about peace talks

As Ukrinform reported, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is hosting several European counterparts on Monday to discuss support for Ukraine and enhance regional defense cooperation ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's summit with EU leaders next week.

Photo: Europa