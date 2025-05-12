New Ukrainian Ambassador To China Assumes Office
The Embassy of Ukraine in China reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
During the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of cooperation between Ukraine and China.
"Ambassador Oleksandr Nechytailo emphasized Ukraine's readiness to further develop bilateral relations, strengthen political dialogue, and expand cooperation in trade, investment, and humanitarian spheres," the embassy said.
Nechytailo arrived in Beijing on Thursday, May 8.Read also: China, Brazil to more actively engage“friends of peace” in settling "Ukraine crisis"
In early April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Nechytailo as Ukraine's ambassador to China. Pavlo Riabikin served in this role until December 21, 2024.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in China
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment