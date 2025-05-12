Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Ukrainian Ambassador To China Assumes Office

2025-05-12 09:07:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, May 12, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to China, Oleksandr Nechytailo, presented copies of his credentials to Hong Lei, Assistant Minister and Director-General of the Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, and officially assumed his duties.

The Embassy of Ukraine in China reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of cooperation between Ukraine and China.

"Ambassador Oleksandr Nechytailo emphasized Ukraine's readiness to further develop bilateral relations, strengthen political dialogue, and expand cooperation in trade, investment, and humanitarian spheres," the embassy said.

Nechytailo arrived in Beijing on Thursday, May 8.

Read also: China, Brazil to more actively engage“friends of peace” in settling "Ukraine crisis"

In early April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Nechytailo as Ukraine's ambassador to China. Pavlo Riabikin served in this role until December 21, 2024.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in China

