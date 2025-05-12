New Ukrainian Ambassador To China Assumes Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Monday, May 12, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to China, Oleksandr Nechytailo, presented copies of his credentials to Hong Lei, Assistant Minister and Director-General of the Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, and officially assumed his duties.

The Embassy of Ukraine in China reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various areas of cooperation between Ukraine and China.

"Ambassador Oleksandr Nechytailo emphasized Ukraine's readiness to further develop bilateral relations, strengthen political dialogue, and expand cooperation in trade, investment, and humanitarian spheres," the embassy said.

Nechytailo arrived in Beijing on Thursday, May 8.

In early April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Nechytailo as Ukraine's ambassador to China. Pavlo Riabikin served in this role until December 21, 2024.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in China