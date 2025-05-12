'The Clock Is Ticking': Germany Says Putin Must Respond To Ceasefire Offer By End Of Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has to agree by the end of Monday to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine or face potential new sanctions as previously warned by its partners.

Stefan Kornelius, the newly appointed German government spokesperson, said this during his first press briefing on Monday, May 12, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The clock is ticking. We have only [a few] hours left in the day. If the ceasefire regime does not begin by then, the European side will adhere to the agreements reached. [...] Political advisers will begin preparations for the implementation of sanctions," Kornelius said.

Kallas accuses Russia of 'playing games':“There can't be talks under fire”

He noted that the decision on whether to begin negotiations prior to a ceasefire, as proposed by Moscow, is one that Ukraine and its leadership must make. However, he stressed that this does not alter the European countries' weekend declaration on sanctions, which remains in effect and will be implemented accordingly.

Kornelius also recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed support for the introduction of a 30-day ceasefire.

It is now up to Russia to demonstrate whether it is serious about its declared intentions to end the war, the spokesperson said. He said that Germany supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's efforts to initiate peace talks and noted the readiness of partner country representatives to travel to Turkey alongside Ukrainian delegates. This would serve as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Ukraine and a show of determination to maintain pressure on Russia.

On Saturday, May 10, the leaders of four European countries - Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland - called on Russia to observe a 30-day truce starting Monday, May 12, as a prerequisite for launching peace negotiations.