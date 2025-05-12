BIG To Spotlight Corsican Resistance And Right To Self-Determination In Rome

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A thematic conference titled "National Identity, Resistance and Sovereignty: Perspectives for Corsica" will be held in Rome on May 13, shedding light on Corsica's struggle against French colonialism and its pursuit of independence, Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Corsican "Nazione" Movement. It will bring together the movement's leadership, members of Italy-based think tanks, legal experts on decolonization, and representatives of the Corsican People Support Group from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

The conference will address key political, legal, economic, and cultural challenges faced by the Corsican people under French policy. Among the central issues are the recognition of Corsican national identity, official status of the Corsican language, cultural preservation, and the island's right to self-determination in line with UN frameworks and international legal norms.

A press conference is scheduled to follow the event's conclusion.