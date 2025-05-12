Kyndryl Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape Worldwide Hybrid IT Consulting And Integration Services 2025

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid IT Consulting and Integration Services 2025 Vendor Assessment [doc # US53312825, April 2025]. A complimentary excerpt copy is available here .

The IDC MarketScape is a vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. This IDC MarketScape report evaluated twelve service providers with broad portfolios and global scale and positioned Kyndryl as a Leader in hybrid IT consulting and integration services.

"With Kyndryl's 30+ years of business and IT experience, its best practices, capabilities, methodologies and culture, the company is well positioned as a Leader and trusted advisor in hybrid IT services," said Leslie Rosenberg, Research Vice President, Network Life Cycle and Infrastructure Services at IDC. "Kyndryl's ability to understand their customers' business objectives coupled with its capabilities for insights across the IT estate was viewed favorably among customers and study participants, which rated Kyndryl highly for its ability to increase business agility, accelerate speed of deployment, and improve compliance."

"Kyndryl is honored to be recognized as a Leader in hybrid IT modernization, which we believe acknowledges our expertise and the value we bring to customers," said Nicolas Sekkaki, Global Cloud Practice Leader at Kyndryl. "As the growing complexity of technology environments hinders the ability to drive modernization initiatives, organizations increasingly need support in transforming their IT. With our deep expertise and thousands of highly skilled professionals, we can help customers improve operational efficiency, capitalize on automation and AI, and drive better business outcomes from their hybrid IT environments."

The IDC MarketScape report noted that, "Kyndryl's ability to understand the customers' business objectives coupled with the company's capabilities for insights across the IT estate was viewed favorably among customers and study participants who rated Kyndryl highly for its ability to increase business agility, accelerate speed of deployment, and improve compliance." A Kyndryl customer stated, "Recommendations are based on deep understanding of our business through weekly meetings," and another customer found Kyndryl to be "progressive, reliable, modern, and efficient."

