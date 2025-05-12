Dupont Charitable Trust Names Dr. Larry Moss To Nemours Foundation Board Of Directors

"The Trustees of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust are very pleased to have elected Dr. Moss to the Nemours Board of Directors. Larry has shown immense leadership during his seven years at Nemours Children's and will be a valuable addition to the Board", said Thomas G. Kuntz, Chairman, Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust.

James S. Hunt, Chair of the Nemours Foundation Board of Directors, welcomed Moss to the Board on behalf of his colleagues.

"Larry has done a tremendous job leading Nemours Children's Health over the last seven years," said Hunt. "Becoming a member of our Board is a natural and appropriate next step as, together, we execute on Nemours vision to create the healthiest generation of children."

Before joining Nemours Children's Health, Moss served as Surgeon-in-Chief at Nationwide Children's Hospital and Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital and has held professorships on the faculty of Stanford, Yale, and The Ohio State universities. He is the author of over 200 publications and led an NIH-funded research program for 15 years.

Under Moss' leadership, Nemours Children's Health's Whole Child Health model is providing world-class medical services to children while partnering with communities to address the many factors that impact children's health outside the clinic walls, including education and literacy, food and housing security, safety, and others.

Moss is also an advocate for a "pay-for-health" financial model for healthcare that incentivizes clinicians to keep their patients healthy.

Named three times to Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives, Moss is a member of the Children's Hospital Association Board of Trustees and a member of the HealthLeaders CEO Exchange. He is a trusted leader in the industry, a sought-after lecturer on children's health issues, and has represented the interests of children in roles with the FDA, NIH, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the National Quality Forum among others.

"Since joining Nemours, I have found our Board of Directors to be deeply engaged with our vision to create the healthiest generations of children," says Moss. "I am honored to become a member of the Board and confident that our continued work will lead to improved health for all children and all Americans."

About the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust

The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization created by philanthropist Alfred Irénée duPont in 1935. The duPont Trust is devoted to supporting the trust's sole charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation for the benefit of Nemours Children's Health and the Nemours Estate . The Trust is one of America's most generous supporters of pediatric healthcare. Since 1935, the Trust has provided funding to its primary beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation, for the care and treatment of children primarily in Delaware and Florida and has helped hundreds of thousands of sick children find health and new hope for the future, regardless of ability to pay.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing whole child health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.

