Modern Ag Alliance Celebrates Governor Kemp Signing SB 144 Into Law, Securing A Landmark Victory For Georgia Farmers

Georgia Becomes the Second State to Reaffirm that the Label is the Law

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Kemp recently signed Senate Bill 144 into law-securing a pivotal victory for Georgia farmers and the future of American agriculture. With significant bipartisan support in the Georgia Senate (42-12) and House (101-58), SB 144 is a decisive stand by lawmakers to protect farmers' access to essential crop protection tools. Similar legislation recently became law in North Dakota, making Georgia the second state to uphold science-based regulation and lead a growing national push to protect the future of American agriculture.

"This is a momentous win for Georgia's farmers and the agricultural economy," said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Executive Director of the Modern Ag Alliance. "Thanks to Governor Kemp and the Georgia Legislature, farmers now have greater clarity that the tools they need to maintain our food supply will remain available and agriculture can continue to thrive as Georgia's leading industry. This new law adds to the growing momentum for other states to adopt similar legislation and reassert a fundamental principle: science-based crop protection labels are the law."

SB 144 becoming law was made possible by the strong support of Georgia's agricultural community. Findings from the Modern Ag Alliance's inaugural Ag Insights Survey reinforce this sentiment, with 72% of Georgians, including 94% of farmers, favoring science-based policies for crop protection tools. Likewise, leading agricultural organizations-who have been steadfast advocates for SB 144-applauded its passage into law.

"This is a major victory for Georgia's top industry-agriculture," said Will Bentley, President of the Georgia Agribusiness Council. "By reinforcing science-based regulations for crop protection products, this law provides Georgia's farmers and agribusiness with the certainty they need to remain competitive and contribute to a strong food and fiber supply chain. We appreciate Governor Kemp and the Georgia Legislature for prioritizing policies that benefit Georgia farmers, agribusinesses, and consumers alike."

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall added, "Georgia farmers now have greater confidence that crop protection regulations will remain consistent and rooted in sound science. This law safeguards growers' access to essential inputs for food production and helps sustain Georgia's agricultural economy. We appreciate the Georgia General Assembly's leadership and Governor Kemp's commitment to supporting our state's farmers."

Agricultural leaders also highlighted the consumer benefits of the legislation. "This law allows farmers to sustain their operations with low input costs, keeping fresh, locally grown produce available without further food price increases," said Chris Butts, Executive Director of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association. "Georgia growers work hard to meet demand despite unpredictable challenges, and we applaud Governor Kemp and the Georgia Legislature for supporting policies that allow growers to continue delivering high-quality food to consumers."

About The Modern Ag Alliance

The Modern Ag Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 100 agricultural organizations advocating for U.S. farmers' access to the crop protection tools they need to ensure we have a robust and affordable domestic food supply. To learn more, visit modernagalliance .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modern Ag Alliance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED