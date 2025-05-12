Ocean Spray Becomes Official Juice Sponsor Of Leagues Cup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To kick off this partnership, Ocean Spray is combining consumers' passion for refreshing juice flavors and cranberry-blends with the growing fandom for soccer through a new sweepstakes launching today and running through July 6, 2025. Fans can enter for the chance to win hundreds of prizes, as well as a trip to the Leagues Cup Final, by purchasing a bottle of participating Ocean Sprayjuices, scanning their receipt and uploading them to *.

"We were inspired to enter this multi-year partnership to further engage with the growing fandom surrounding soccer in North America. Our portfolio of cranberry-forward blends offers a perfect joyful moment in the afternoon and can be a wonderful complement to fans watching this tournament," said Trinh Le, Vice President, USA Branded at Ocean Spray. "We hope to show Leagues Cup fans how to Just Add Cran all summer long with our new sweepstakes, game-day recipes and more."

The first year of our partnership will kick off with exciting sweepstakes, brought to life through exclusive limited-edition packaging that captures the vibrant spirit and thrill of soccer fandom, highlighting key players of the tournament. This custom label can be found on majority of Ocean Spray blended flavors, available in both 64oz. and 10oz. sizes. The campaign will also feature engaging social media giveaways, custom-crafted recipes, and an immersive on-site event designed to help fans showcase their passion for their favorite club in unforgettable ways.

"Leagues Cup is honored to partner with Ocean Spray as the storied brand is entering into its first sponsorship at a time when the popularity of soccer in North America is at an all-time high," said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing (SUM) EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. "As we enter year three our goal is to enhance the tournament experience and continue to forge authentic connections with fans, and we are grateful to welcome Ocean Spray who share that same vision and drive as we continue take this highly anticipated tournament to new heights."

Leagues Cup 2025 will take place from July 29 to August 31, featuring 36 clubs-18 from Major League Soccer and 18 from LIGA MX- and will be held throughout the United States and Canada. This year's edition introduces a new two-phase format, with exclusively interleague matchups through the Quarterfinals. Entering its third year, the tournament continues to spotlight the long-standing rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX, bringing top-tier North American soccer to fans across the region.

Tickets for all matches, including LIGA MX hub venues, will be available on LeaguesCup and will also be available to fans via the hosting MLS Club, if applicable. MLS club season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information or visit LeaguesCup and follow @LeaguesCup on social.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold®.

ABOUT LEAGUES CUP

Entering its third year, Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American club soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have fueled the long-standing soccer rivalry between the three countries and its first division leagues to compete in this Concacaf-sanctioned summer cup, which qualifies the top three finishers for the Concacaf Champions Cup. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. In addition, TelevisaUnivision's various television networks, FOX Sports, TSN, and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

