Florida Behavioral Health Association Highlights Critical Resources And System Innovations During Mental Health Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mental Health Awareness Month begins, the Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA) is encouraging Floridians to take time to reflect on their mental well-being and learn about the vital services available in their communities.

Across the state, Florida's community behavioral health providers are at the center of local health care systems, helping individuals and families navigate some of life's most difficult moments with care, professionalism, and compassion. These providers offer a wide range of essential services, from outpatient to inpatient treatment.

No one is turned away due to inability to pay, and support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Florida's behavioral health system is undergoing a transformational shift through the expansion of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs). This innovative model integrates siloed services into a coordinated, person-centered system of care.

"CCBHCs are changing the way we deliver and fund behavioral health services in Florida," said Melanie Brown-Woofter, President and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association . "By improving access to care and connecting individuals to the right services at the right time, we are creating a stronger, more responsive behavioral health system that better meets the needs of Floridians."

Under the CCBHC model, individuals receive timely and appropriate care based on the urgency of their needs:



Crisis support is available immediately via call, text, or chat-or within one hour in person through a Mobile Response Team

Urgent needs are addressed within one business day. Those with milder symptoms receive services within 10 business days.

The model's impact is clear:



Over 127,600 Floridians have been served by CCBHCs.

Nearly 50% of CCBHCs have increased the number of children and youth they serve.

25% have added critical crisis services such as mobile response, stabilization units, and crisis lines. 75% have formed partnerships with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

FBHA encourages all Floridians to remember that help is always available. Call or text 988 for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline , or reach out to one of FBHA's community provider members for localized support from trained mental health professionals. Florida's Mobile Response Teams also offer immediate emergency behavioral healthcare for those in crisis.

FBHA represents over 70 community mental health and substance use treatment providers throughout the state. FBHA's members span from Pensacola to Key West, serve over 604,000+ individuals each year, and provide services in every county in Florida. These community providers primarily serve the uninsured, underinsured, and the Medicaid populations. Visit Floridabha to find a list of community providers and get connected with mental health and substance use treatment along with other services.