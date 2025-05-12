Joy To Union, New Jersey! Jollibee Expands Its Presence In North America With Sixth Location In The Garden State Set To Welcome Guests On May 14, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Jersey represents a key growth market for the brand, as the brand continues to gain swarms of new fans from coast to coast, one great-tasting meal at a time. Jollibee has big plans to accelerate its growth in North America , with the goal of becoming a $1 billion business in the region by 2028. The brand looks forward to bringing its joyful dining experience to new cities, like San Francisco, CA, as well as spreading its joy in existing regions like New York City (Queens, NY) and Northern California (Stockton, CA), where demand for the brand continues to be especially high.

Known for serving up "the best fast-food fried chicken in America" (USA TODAY ), Jollibee sets itself apart by delivering on superior taste and quality when it comes to each and every product it serves. From its crispy, juicy fried chicken to the uniquely sweet-and-savory Jolly Spaghetti and the perfectly warm Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee is renowned for blending bold flavors, comforting classics, and heartfelt hospitality –crafting a dining experience that's not just a meal, but a joyful celebration. And there's even more joy to share – Jollibee recently unveiled its newest showstopper: a lineup of 100% Certified Angus Beef® Burgers that are smash-seared to order. Even Union's most devoted fried-chicken fans might suddenly find themselves craving Jollibee's premium take on this all-American classic.

With its prime location along Route 22 and surrounded by top-tier shopping destinations, the Union store is set to become a go-to for locals, commuters, and food lovers seeking something deliciously different. For those who want to check out Jollibee's new Union, New Jersey location, here are key details to keep in mind:



Address: 2650 U.S. Route 22, Union, NJ 07083

Store Hours: 9AM – 12AM (midnight), seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with online ordering available in the coming weeks.

"Jolly Day, Union! We are so excited to spread more 'Jollibee joy' in New Jersey, a beautiful state that is already home to some of our biggest fans in North America," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "And it always brings me great joy to see first-time guests tasting for themselves what makes Jollibee so worth the buzz, from our world-famous Chickenjoy to our soon-to-be-famous new Angus beef burgers and so much more!"

The Union grand opening promises to be buzzing with the fun and excitement that makes Jollibee openings a memorable occasion for all ages. To amp-up the joy, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion, whereby each day the first 50 in-store customers and first 50 drive-thru customers will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:



Day 1 : One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this store opening

Day 2 : Jolly Waves Tote Bag – Carry all the essentials – including Jollibee to-go items! – in this classic red and white canvas bag. It's perfect for school, work or a trip to the Shore – whatever floats your tote! Day 3 : Jollibee Red Bucket Hat – A streetwear must-have that features Jollibee's embroidered logo front and center. Like Jollibee's Chickenjoy Bucket, it is fast becoming a brand icon in its own right.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world. Founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, Jollibee believes that great-tasting food knows no boundaries – and neither does its joyful spirit. The brand's signature hospitality is rooted in its culture of warmth and care – welcoming every customer with a smile and making them feel at home from the moment they walk through the door.

As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. by storm, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and freebies, sign up for Jollibee Rewards , a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit .

