Concentrix To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Tuesday May 13, 2025, at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA. Concentrix will present at 3:50pm ET and host investor meetings.

19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference – Thursday, May 29, 2025. Concentrix will host investor meetings.

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. Concentrix will present at 11:25am ET and will host investor meetings. BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference – Wednesday June 4, 2025, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Concentrix will present at 4:00pm PT and will host investor meetings.

Any related presentations will be accessible on the investor relations page of the Concentrix website under“Events and Presentations” at .

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we're the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

