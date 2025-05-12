Cemtrex’S Vicon Secures Prestigious STQC Certification, Strengthening Its Position In High-Growth Indian Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STQC certification enables Vicon as a premium brand entry in India's regulated security market

Hauppauge, NY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that it has officially received the STQC certification from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

With this certification, Vicon becomes one of the select few surveillance manufacturers to meet the stringent cybersecurity and quality standards under India's IoT Security Compliance for Surveillance Cameras Scheme (IoTSCS-ER). The designation enables Vicon to market and sell its certified products into India's regulated government, infrastructure, and smart city segments, sectors that are otherwise closed to non-certified providers.

“This certification gives us a powerful entry point into one of the fastest-growing surveillance markets in the world,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex.“Most global manufacturers lack this certification and are therefore excluded from bidding on government or regulated projects in India. We now have a distinct first-mover advantage as the only premium brand certified for these opportunities.”

India's video surveillance market is projected to exceed $3 billion by 2027, driven by nationwide security upgrades, urban development, and the expansion of smart cities. However, regulatory barriers have limited foreign participation, creating pent-up demand for high-quality, compliant solutions from trusted global brands. Vicon's certification removes this barrier and positions the company to capitalize on untapped demand in both the public and private sectors.

As part of its STQC-certified offering, Vicon's Valerus Video Management System (VMS) is fully compliant and built to support complex, large-scale deployments across critical infrastructure, education, transportation, and public sector environments. With its intuitive interface, centralized control, and advanced cybersecurity architecture, Valerus delivers a comprehensive, enterprise-grade solution that meets India's strictest technical and regulatory requirements.

“India is modernizing rapidly, and safety, security, and quality are now top priorities,” said Gaurav Taywade, Managing Director of Vicon India.“Earning STQC certification is more than just a regulatory milestone, it's a strategic gateway into one of the most dynamic infrastructure build-outs happening anywhere in the world. India is constructing vast amounts of critical infrastructure including new train stations, airports, seaports, power plants, university campuses, research centers, and highways, all requiring advanced, reliable security solutions.

As a certified premium global brand, Vicon is uniquely positioned to support this growth with secure, AI-powered surveillance systems that are easy to install, built to last, and designed to meet the evolving demands of modern infrastructure. We're excited to partner with Indian organizations to help build a safer, smarter, and more connected future.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit .





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations: ...