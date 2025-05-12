Immunohematology Industry Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Surging Organ Transplants, Aging Population, And Personalized Medicine To Drive Future Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunohematology Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the immunohematology market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global immunohematology market reached a value of nearly $2.45 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.24% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $3.17 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.24%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% from 2029 and reach $4.1 billion in 2034.

The global immunohematology market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 36.89% of the total market in 2023. QuidelOrtho Corporation (Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics) was the largest competitor with a 6.94% share of the market, followed by Abbott Laboratories. with 6.63%, Grifols S.A. with 6.25%, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. with 5.72%, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation). with 4.81%, BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY with 2.59%, Cardinal Health Inc. with 1.06%, Siemens Healthineers. with 1.03%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG with 1.00% and Sysmex Corporation. with 0.85%.

North America was the largest region in the immunohematology market, accounting for 39.72% or $976.68 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the immunohematology market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.69% and 5.43% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.31% and 4.93% respectively.

The immunohematology market is segmented by product into analyzers and systems and reagents. The reagents market was the largest segment of the immunohematology market segmented by product, accounting for 59.02% or $1.45 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the analyzers and systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunohematology market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 5.48% during 2024-2029.

The immunohematology market is segmented by technology into biochips, erythrocyte-magnetized technology (Emt), gel cards, microplates, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and other technologies. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market was the largest segment of the immunohematology market segmented by technology, accounting for 32.91% or 809.03 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the biochips segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunohematology market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 7.21% during 2024-2029.

The immunohematology market is segmented by disease into blood-related diseases, HIV (Human immunodeficiency viruses) and hepatitis. The blood-related diseases market was the largest segment of the immunohematology market segmented by disease, accounting for 59.73% or $1.46 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the blood-related diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunohematology market segmented by disease, at a CAGR of 5.79% during 2024-2029.

The immunohematology market is segmented by application into pretransfusion testing, investigation of immune hemolysis, perinatal testing, blood group phenotyping, leucocyte and platelet serology. The pretransfusion market was the largest segment of the immunohematology market segmented by application, accounting for 40.81% or $1.0 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the pretransfusion testing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunohematology market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 5.77% during 2024-2029.

The immunohematology market is segmented by end user into blood banks, diagnostic and reference laboratories, hospitals and academic and research institutes. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the immunohematology market segmented by end user, accounting for 39.21% or $963.94 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunohematology market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 5.67% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the immunohematology markets segmented by product will arise in the reagents segment, which will gain $407.42 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the immunohematology market segmented by technology will arise in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment, which will gain $310.72 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the immunohematology markets segmented by disease will arise in the blood-related diseases segment, which will gain $477.18 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the immunohematology markets segmented by application will arise in the pretransfusion testing segment, which will gain $324.77 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the immunohematology markets segmented by end user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $306.08 million of global annual sales by 2029. The immunohematology market size will gain the most in USA at $241.59 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the immunohematology market include focus on developing next-generation blood processing systems with cutting-edge automation and focus on transforming blood transfusion management with advanced multiplex analysis. Player-adopted strategies in the immunohematology market include focus on enhancing its business capabilities through strategic partnerships and focus on strengthening its business operations through new launches.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the immunohematology companies to focus on developing next-generation blood processing systems, focus on advancing multiplex blood testing technology, focus on the fastest-growing analyzers and systems segment, focus on biochips for accelerated growth, focus on blood-related diseases for market expansion, focus on pretransfusion testing to drive growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for market growth, focus on developing competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on digital marketing strategies to enhance brand authority for immunohematology companies, focus on strategic partnerships with key opinion leaders to build credibility for immunohematology companies and focus on hospitals to drive growth in the immunohematology market.

