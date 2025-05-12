99 Percent Of Osteopathic Medical Students Obtain Residency Positions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record high 8,695 new DO's begin residency training this year

Bethesda, MD, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) proudly announces that a record-high 8,695 graduating osteopathic medical students have been accepted into residency positions for 2025, representing a 99 percent placement rate for graduating seniors.

“The entire osteopathic medical community is proud to see the achievements and success of this graduating class,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO.“These students entered medical school during an historic pandemic and took on the challenges it caused with resolute determination and dedication. This placement rate is a testament to their hard work and to the training they received at our colleges of osteopathic medicine.”

The comprehensive placement numbers reflect the variety of paths available for residency placement. While the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP)'s Main Residency Match saw a record number of DOs matching during Match Week, other opportunities for students to place include the Military Match, the San Francisco and Urology matches and the NRMP's Supplemental Offer and Assistance Program.

A record 8,392 osteopathic medical students participated in the NRMP's Main Residency Match in 2024, with 8,779 seeking placement through all avenues. AACOM's full report on 2025 residency placement is now available at .

“First and most importantly we want to celebrate the success of these new DOs. This is the visible story told by numbers. Behind this there is still work to be done to ensure a fair and accessible residency application, interview and matching process for future graduates,” added Dr. Cain.“The NRMP reports that 29 percent of residency program directors never or seldom interview DO candidates, and of those who do, 73 percent require our students to take an additional licensing exam to even be considered. AACOM and our partners will continue our advocacy efforts with our peer organizations and Congress until this unfair situation is resolved.”

AACOM is supporting the Fair Access In Residency (FAIR) Act to help address this issue. This bipartisan bill would ensure that Medicare-funded residency programs accept DO applications and the DO licensing exam, the COMLEX-USA.

