New Book People Energy Principles, By Alicia Parr, Hits Amazon Bestseller List, Offering A Fresh Take On Leadership

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and organizational effectiveness expert Alicia Parr has launched her newest title, People Energy Principles : 36 Reframes To Shift How You Think About People And Business, which has quickly climbed the charts to become an Amazon bestseller. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book presents a compelling exploration of how shifting conventional perspectives can enhance leadership, collaboration, and business performance.In an era marked by rapid change and shifting workplace dynamics, People Energy Principles offers an alternative to traditional management thinking. Through a collection of 36 concise yet impactful reframes, Parr encourages readers to reconsider entrenched beliefs about how individuals operate within organizations. Each principle is designed to initiate small but meaningful shifts in perspective-shifts that can lead to improved team cohesion, more effective decision-making, and long-term organizational growth.Drawing on her extensive experience in psychology, leadership development, and business performance, Parr introduces readers to a fresh, pragmatic model for navigating the human elements of work. The book combines conceptual clarity with vivid illustrations that make complex ideas accessible. Rather than offering prescriptive formulas, it creates space for reflection, dialogue, and experimentation.“When leaders rethink how energy flows through people and teams, they create conditions for real transformation,” Parr said.“The aim of the book is to reframe assumptions and provoke new ways of thinking that better align with today's workplace realities.”Designed to be accessible for CEOs, managers, entrepreneurs, and team leaders, People Energy Principles encourages curiosity and critical thinking instead of quick fixes. It tackles common challenges in communication, accountability, collaboration, and strategic alignment-providing insights that are especially useful for organizations undergoing growth, change, or cultural renewal.The book's success on Amazon reflects a growing demand for leadership resources that move beyond legacy models and embrace a more human-centered approach. Readers and reviewers have highlighted the clarity of the writing, the visual appeal of the content, and the applicability of the reframes across industries and organizational sizes.Parr is the founder of Performentor, a consulting firm that assists purpose-driven companies in developing people strategies that support scalable growth. Her work highlights the significance of aligning business systems with the realities of human motivation and behavior. With a background in research psychology and years of experience in organizational effectiveness, she brings both academic rigor and practical insight to her writing.People Energy Principles is already being adopted by executive teams, leadership coaches, and HR professionals looking to foster more resilient, adaptive workplaces. For more information about the author and her work, please visit

