Lauren Henry Brehm's The French Court Explores Mental Illness + Family Secrets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lauren Henry Brehm's The French Court explores mental illness and family secrets in a fearless, unflinching, and deeply compassionate memoir of survival.

- Sonali Ekka - Discovery Book ReviewFAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Lauren Henry Brehm doesn't shy away from tough conversations. In her latest book, The French Court: Essays From One Family's Legacy of Mental Illness , she invites readers into a deeply personal, sometimes painful, and ultimately compassionate journey through what it means to grow up surrounded by mental illness-and how those experiences continue to shape families across generations.At the heart of The French Court is the story of Lauren's grandmother, who struggled with severe Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. Instead of seeking treatment, the family chose to build their lives around her delusions,“setting up a French court” to match the fantasy world she lived in. Through raw, honest essays, Lauren explores how love, loyalty, denial, and survival became tightly woven into her family's story-and how those threads still linger today.The French Court isn't just about the past. Lauren also opens up about her own lifelong struggles with depression and suicidal ideation, sharing her story with a rare honesty that feels both intimate and urgent. Over the years, she has spoken with psychologists, mental health organizations, educators, and advocacy groups, recognizing the power of her voice to break the silence and stigma surrounding mental illness. She was invited to speak on depression and suicidal ideation at the Illinois Rehabilitation Association conference and continues to be a valued voice in these conversations. Lauren is available as a guest for panels, book clubs, classroom visits, podcasts, and community discussions, offering an authentic, compassionate perspective on mental health, family dynamics, and survival.“People have such a hard time talking about depression, OCD, or suicidal thoughts,” Lauren says.“I'm not here to give advice or fix anyone. I've just lived it-and I can describe what it feels like. Sometimes, what families and friends need most is simply to understand what it's like inside.” Lauren brings that same openness to her writing, her conversations, and the way she moves through life. Known for answering honest questions without flinching, she once told friends:“You can ask me anything. Just make sure you really want the answer.”A former teacher who's taught everywhere from China to Alaska, a lifelong lover of words and music, and a passionate crafter, Lauren now lives in a log cabin near Fairbanks, Alaska, with her three pets: Shadow, Shenanigans, and Sir-the-Cat, who-she'll happily tell you-runs the household.Early Praise for The French Court: Essays from One Family's Legacy of Mental Illness by Discovery“Loved it! A thoughtful, measured, yet powerful memoir about the cost of appeasement - and the courage to break the pattern.”This early review captures what so many readers are discovering: The French Court is not just a family memoir - it's a story of generational reckoning, resilience, and reclaiming one's voice.In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, The French Court is available in paperback and eBook at major retailers. Lauren will sign books at Barnes & Noble, 421 Merhar Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska, on May 17th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. She is also available for virtual book clubs, readings, and speaking engagements on mental health, family dynamics, and writing with radical honesty.About Lauren Henry Brehm:Lauren Henry Brehm is an author, former special education and English teacher, linguist, songwriter, speaker, and advocate. Her work explores the intersections of family, neurodivergence, mental illness, and survival with honesty, empathy, and clarity. She lives near Fairbanks, Alaska, and is a proud mother, grandmother, and pet parent. Her previous books include Satan's Therapist, a satirical look at faith and temptation, and Cody: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Dog, a memoir of Lauren's late service dog, who went from being a homeless, abused refugee from Hurricane Katrina to being a capable and confident service dog in China. Learn more at .

