Rezilient Health And High Plains Health Plan Partner To Improve Access To Quality And Affordable Healthcare

- Josh Butler, President, High Plains Health PlanST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rezilient Heath, a leading tech-enabled healthcare company, and High Plains Health Plan , a leading self-funded employer health plan, announced the launch of their partnership to bring value-based primary care to more people via employer health benefits.The basis of this strategic alliance between Rezilient and High Plains Health Plan is a shared commitment to establish highly-accessible and affordable healthcare in every community in America. Both organizations aim to provide improved access to value-based care leading to improved health outcomes by offering High Plains Health Plan customers direct access to Rezilient Health 's comprehensive primary, urgent, and multispecialty care, empowering them to lower the cost of care and put“value” back into their benefits.Rezilient Health has gained recognition as a trailblazer in the hybrid healthcare space for its CloudClinic model and same-day access to primary and specialty care. Beaming remote primary and specialty care physicians into CloudClinics means a shorter time to diagnosis and more timely treatment, plus a commercial model that allows employees unlimited primary and urgent care without copays or deductibles.High Plains Health Plan is built with a national PPO“wrap network”, allowing employees across the country to be covered by the plan. The plan partners with leading hospitals, primary care practices, surgery centers, physicians, pharmacies, and other health care providers directly on behalf of companies and their employees, generating savings that enable valuable employee benefits, such as $0 deductibles, copays, and out of pocket costs for thousands of health care services.“With this partnership, Rezilient is able to work closely with a team who is just as passionate about improving access to care for their members as we are. We are aligned in wanting to drive value for our customers and the healthcare industry at large.” said Danish Nagda, MD, Founder and CEO of Rezilient Health.“We are thrilled to have found a partner in Rezilient that feels as strongly about finding ways to rein in unsustainable healthcare premium increases as we are,” says Josh Butler, President of High Plains Health Plan.“Health benefits are now a top company expense for organizations in every industry, while more and more employees are delaying or completely foregoing medical care because they simply can't afford it, even when they have insurance. By partnering with organizations like Rezilient, we give organizations more control and flexibility with their plans to help their employees receive high-quality, affordable care when they need it.”Rezilient patients can access primary care, urgent care, specialty care, labs, and imaging, all in one place. Bringing the entire healthcare system under one roof reduces utilization of costly downstream care like emergency room and hospital visits, the result is a dramatic return on investment for employers' bottom lines, and for their employees' health.“We're going beyond just solving short-term health problems,” continues Dr Nagda.“Along with our partners like High Plains Health Plan, we're creating the infrastructure that is crucial for the best preventative care within an agile, distributed healthcare delivery system.”For more information about Rezilient Health, contact Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Marketing and Communications: ...For more information about High Plains Health Plan, contact Renee McNeely: ...About Rezilient HealthRezilient reduces employers' total cost of care through increasing access and utilization of value-based primary and specialty care. Beaming our physicians into our CloudClinicsTM equipped with remote digital diagnostic tools is a world-first. It means Rezilient members can access all their care needs in one place: primary care, specialty care, and in-house labs, plus 24/7 messaging.About High Plains Health PlanHigh Plains Health Plan (HPHP) is committed to revolutionizing healthcare by delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions for businesses and their employees. Emphasizing accessibility and affordability, HPHP offers comprehensive health plans with $0 deductibles and copays for numerous services and medications. Our data-driven strategies empower employers to manage risks and reduce healthcare expenses, all while enhancing employee satisfaction. By partnering directly with healthcare providers, HPHP ensures high-quality benefits at competitive rates, making healthcare more accessible for everyone.

