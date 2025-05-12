Adventure Is In The Journey With The New Lumber Heritage Trail Interactive Mobile App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Explore 23 story-rich stops across 15 scenic counties in Pennsylvania.

EMPORIUM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lumber Heritage Region invites travelers to experience Pennsylvania like never before with 23 unforgettable stops across 15 scenic counties, by launching the Lumber Heritage Trail mobile app, a free, interactive guide to adventure. More than just a great drive through Pennsylvania, visit top attractions that honor the legacy that shaped America.Enjoy stunning natural beauty, dramatic landscapes, popular tourist attractions, and historical landmarks, with in-depth storytelling, location-specific insights, and GPS-enabled navigation along the Pennsylvania driving tour. Whether planning a weekend escape or a multi-day road trip, users can customize routes, build itineraries, and mark must-see trail stops for a smooth, enriching journey.“The Lumber Heritage Trail is designed to get visitors moving across the region, experiencing the rich history, culture, and landscapes that define Pennsylvania's lumber legacy,” said Holly Komonczi, Executive Director of the Lumber Heritage Region.“By exploring this trail, travelers connect with the stories, communities, and industries that shaped our forests and continue to sustain them today.”Weaving together the legacy of Pennsylvania's forest industry with the thrill of modern-day exploration, the Lumber Heritage Trail stops include attractions such as:.Pennsylvania Grand Canyon – A 50-mile-long natural wonder offering a diverse range of activities.Kinzua Bridge State Park – Home to the skywalk over the remains of a historic railroad bridge.Rail 66 Country Trail – A four-season trail that extends over 20 miles through the scenic countryside.The John Henry Simler House – Discover the oldest remaining structure in Philipsburg, PA.Pennsylvania Lumber Museum – Enjoy interactive educational exhibits and outdoor displays.Bilger's Rocks – Explore megalithic sandstone formations in Clearfield County.Susquehanna River Walk – A serene riverside trail in Lycoming CountyDownload the Lumber Heritage Trail mobile app for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play.About the Lumber Heritage RegionThe Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) is one of Pennsylvania's twelve official Heritage Areas, spanning over 15 counties in Northwest and North Central Pennsylvania. The region represents a vital piece of America's industrial backbone-where logging camps, sawmills, and rivers once powered the nation's growth. As a 501(c)(3) organization, LHR fosters a deep connection between the past and present by supporting heritage tourism, education, and community revitalization. The organization works with local governments, nonprofits, tourism bureaus, educators, and storytellers to create lasting impact, encourage regional exploration, and honor the traditions of sustainability, craftsmanship, and resilience that still define the region today. Learn more and start your journey at .

