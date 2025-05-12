Tracy Lacue Of Dream Awake Healing Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dream Awake Healing, founded by Tracy Lacue, is empowering individuals worldwide on their awakening journeys through Spiritual Mindset Coaching with Breathwork and Reiki Healing. Drawing from her personal odyssey of overcoming addiction and emotional challenges, Tracy is a powerful inspiration for those seeking healing and spiritual awakening.

Background: A Path from Challenges to Clarity

The theme of Tracy Lacue's life is resilience. Her childhood was a mélange of emotional turmoil despite a seemingly perfect exterior. Internally, she battled feelings of isolation and inadequacy, ultimately leading her down a path of substance abuse as a temporary refuge from emotional distress. After the painful loss of her father at 17, Tracy found herself engulfed in the depths of addiction.“When he died, I felt immediate relief, then guilt for feeling that relief and then anger for not having the chance to know him as an adult,” Tracy recalls. This emotional whirlwind significantly impacted her young adult life, causing academic setbacks and further entrenching her in substance dependency.

A Turning Point: Discovering a New Path

At 22, a simple act of kindness from a stranger changed everything. A regular customer at her part-time job recognized her struggle and offered a lifeline-an AA meeting, the support group that began her recovery journey.“I knew I was in the right place,” she reflects, recounting the hope in finding others who shared her feelings and struggles.

Tracy's quest for change didn't stop at recovery. Her introduction to breathwork, through a serendipitous encounter with a technique known as 'rebirthing,' became a pivotal moment.“I started weekly breathing sessions and was slowly transformed. People noticed I was lighter, happier,” she explains, underlining the power of breathwork in breaking unconscious barriers and facilitating deep self-healing.

Building Dream Awake Healing

By founding Dream Awake Healing, Tracy Lacue has created a sanctuary for those seeking spiritual alignment and emotional well-being.“My forte is working with people who are already on their path of spiritual awakening-those questioning and eager to delve deeper,” she shares, outlining her mission to help clients reach their full potential through a blend of Spiritual Mindset Coaching with Breathwork and Reiki Healing.

Dream Awake Healing Services

. Spiritual Mindset and Breathwork Coaching: Through a combination of investigative conversations and guided breathing techniques, Tracy helps clients uncover and address their subconscious beliefs and blocks, paving the way for emotional release and spiritual growth. All sessions are easily accessible online via Zoom.

. Reiki Healing: As a Reiki Master, Tracy offers this ancient Japanese healing practice, either in-person or over Zoom, to facilitate relaxation, stress relief and energy balancing.

. Empowerment Workshops: Held regularly online, these sessions introduce participants to breathwork techniques and provide a community space for sharing experiences, healing and personal growth.

Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Tracy plans to expand her reach and impact.“In 2025, I'm introducing a three-month intensive program of weekly sessions, designed for those who wish to invest in and deeply commit to their personal development journey,” she reveals. Additionally, Dream Awake Healing envisions global outreach, with Tracy and her wife-a network chiropractor-planning to establish pop-up healing centers worldwide. This came as a result of her wife's brilliant idea combining the love the work they do and their love of travel.

A proud testament to the power of spiritual healing and personal transformation, Tracy Lacue's journey from addiction to awakening serves as a guiding light. Dream Awake Healing continues to grow, offering hope and tools for those ready to embark on their path to self-discovery and emotional freedom.

About Dream Awake Healing

Founded by Tracy Lacue, Dream Awake Healing is a holistic wellness practice dedicated to helping individuals live happier, lighter, stress free lives by embracing spiritual growth and emotional well-being through Spiritual Mindset Coaching with Breathwork, and Reiki Healing. Located in Decatur, GA, Dream Awake Healing offers services both locally and worldwide via virtual platforms.

