Bolivian Government, ALLATRA And Creative Society Seminar On Civil Defense And National Security In Natural Disasters

Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia, ALLATRA, and Creative Society – at a four-day seminar titled“Civil Defense and National Security Strategies in Response to the Climate Threat in Bolivia”

Senior officials of the Bolivian Army, Navy, Air Force, and civil defense units at a four-day seminar with the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense, ALLATRA, and Creative Society

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement and the Creative Society project, in collaboration with Bolivia's Vice Ministry of Civil Defense, successfully concluded a four-day seminar titled“Civil Defense and National Security Strategies in Response to the Climate Threat in Bolivia.”This high-level event brought together military leaders, civil defense specialists, and scientists to exchange knowledge and coordinate actions in response to the growing climatic and geodynamic risks facing the country. Participants included high-ranking commanders and officers from the three branches of Bolivia's Armed Forces-Army, Navy, and Air Force-alongside specialized civil defense and emergency management units. The presence of representatives from the Military Intelligence Directorate, the General Directorate for National Security Assessment, and the General Directorate for Emergencies and Assistance, as well as experts in geography, civil engineering, and hydrology, reflected a robust inter-institutional approach to tackling these complex challenges.The seminar featured prominent international speakers, including Maryna Ovtsynova, President of the ALLATRA International Public Movement, whose leadership has been marked by significant achievements in climate advocacy and international diplomacy. Ms. Ovtsynova is currently furthering her education at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and the Negotiation Program at Harvard Law School.Dr. John Ahn, from ALLATRA IPM's Department of Analytical Earth Studies, presented research on planetary dynamics. Ahn holds an MBA from INSEAD, a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Munich, and a master's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, also from ALLATRA IPM's Department of Analytical Earth Studies, discussed advancements in emerging technologies. She holds a PhD in Chemistry and has worked at prestigious institutions such as Oxford University and the Technical University of Munich.José Ríos, a licensed expert in sustainable development and social responsibility, addressed key aspects of climate governance. Currently, he serves as coordinator of the Environmental Support Program and the Creative Society Project. With a distinguished career, Ríos is an international speaker for the Latin American Quality Institute and was a founding member of the United Nations Global Compact in Bolivia.The seminar addressed urgent issues related to natural disasters, anthropogenic factors, and the need to integrate technological innovations into risk management. Among the most prominent topics was ALLATRA's pioneering analysis of emerging threats such as micro- and nanoplastics, which have implications for health, including cellular damage, hormonal disorders, and an increase in serious diseases such as cancer and neurodegeneration.Additionally, the geodynamic threat of the Siberian magmatic plume was presented-a phenomenon with potentially global impacts that is influencing climatic and geodynamic stability. Recent studies show a possible link to mass extinctions.These presentations underscored the urgent need for defense and security agencies worldwide to revise their strategies, incorporating unconventional threats into national resilience plans.In this context, ALLATRA expresses its deep gratitude to the Government of Bolivia and the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense for their commitment to security and international cooperation, which made this collaborative social responsibility initiative possible. Special recognition is also extended to José Ríos, the event's focal coordinator, and the technical team led by Engineer Grecia Paola Molina, regional coordinator of the Creative Society Project, whose outstanding organizational efforts were fundamental to the seminar's success.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

