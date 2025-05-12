India Hit Nerve Centres Of Jaish And Lashkar In Pakistan, Striking At The Core Of Its Proxy War

"This wasn't about supporting local discontent," an official emphasised. "This was a deliberate state-sponsored insertion of well-trained militants to carry out brutal, high-profile attacks like Wandhama in 1998 and Chittisinghpura in 2000."

Similarly, the Indian strikes also focused on Muzaffarabad -- the long-established hub for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks and numerous other atrocities. Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been a multi-group staging ground for decades. Indian intelligence traced LeT's origins to the Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad, a radical centre founded by Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and other jihad veterans, including Abdullah Azzam, the ideological father of the Afghan jihad.

“Lashkar too began in Afghanistan. These fighters were later repurposed by Pakistan's ISI to wage a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir,” a military analyst said.“Muzaffarabad is not just symbolic -- it's functional. It houses infrastructure, training camps, and command centres.”

The Indian strikes, military sources clarified, were conducted using advanced precision weaponry, carefully avoiding civilian infrastructure but aimed at sending an unmistakable message to both terrorist groups and their state patrons.“We are no longer going after token camps. We're hitting headquarters, leadership hubs -- deep in their heartland,” the source said.

Officials also pointed out that these actions are part of a broader strategic shift -- one where India is re-defining the rules of engagement. "This is part of the new normal. The cost of cross-border terrorism will not only be paid by terrorists but also by those who harbour them," say sources.

This shift follows years of evolving tactics by Pakistan, beginning with its decision in the early 1990s to transition from Kashmiri-origin militants like Hizbul Mujahideen to more ruthless Pakistani Punjabi operatives.“When Hizbul didn't measure up, Pakistan sent in Punjabi Muslims with Afghan combat experience to raise the brutality level. That's when groups like JeM and LeT came to dominate the landscape,” the official said.