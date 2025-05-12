CABSAT, Integrate Middle East, And Satexpo Middle East 2025 Trio Of Major Tech And Media Events To Kick-Off Tomorrow At The Dubai World Trade Centre

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 31edition of CABSAT to host 700+ brands and attract more than 18,000 visitors

IntegrateME returns for a third year to bring together 750+ marques from the Pro AV industry

SATExpo premier edition unites 140+ exhibiting brands and 8,000 space sector professionals

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: Three powerhouse events-CABSAT, Integrate Middle East (Integrate ME), and the inaugural SATExpo Middle East-launch tomorrow (May 13) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), uniting global innovators across media, broadcast, satellite, and Pro AV to shape tomorrow's digital landscape.

Taking place from May 13 to May 15, the 31edition of CABSAT will host over 700 brands from the media, technology and entertainment industry, with dedicated international pavilions, including China, France, and Germany, which will spotlight the latest advancements in broadcast and communications.



Content Congress: High-stakes debates on AI's ethical impact, AR/VR storytelling, and the $100B+ creator economy.

Co-Production Salon: Exclusive pitch forum for MENA content producers to be connected with regional giant production houses, OTT platforms, TV networks, and content investors.

Studio City Tour: Behind-the-scenes access to futuristic production tech, including the Middle East's only deep-water filming tank. CABSAT TV & Podcast: Live coverage and expert interviews from the floor.

CABSAT 2025 will feature:

The three-day event is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors and will serve as a pivotal destination to foster collaborations and explore the latest industry trends.

Reinforcing this vision, Panasonic-a cornerstone exhibitor-highlights its role in driving the event's collaborative spirit and technological ambitions.

Carl Pocknell, Division Head & General Manager- System Solutions & Communications Division, said“Panasonic is proud to return to CABSAT, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in entertainment and technology. As a leading exhibitor, we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower content creators and industry professionals to push creative boundaries. CABSAT serves as a strategic platform to showcase our latest advancements in Broadcast and Projector technology,fostering meaningful collaborations and shaping the future of the industry.”

Co-located with CABSAT, Integrate Middle East returns to highlight Pro AV's role in reshaping retail, entertainment, and enterprise engagement, with 700+ brands combining the latest digital signage, interactive displays, control systems, spatial audio, and live event technologies, and connecting 10,000 visiting Pro AV innovators and buyers with the MEASA's booming markets.

Alison Pei, Commercial Manager at NEEWER, said:“Integrate Middle East has rapidly become a key platform for showcasing innovation in the AV and media space. At NEEWER, we are proud to contribute to this transformation by presenting our latest advancements in photography, live streaming and video technology. This exhibition offers the perfect opportunity to highlight how we have built a fully integrated ecosystem that seamlessly integrates social, commercial and creative solutions for content creation.”



15 international SATCOM market top players – including E'shailsat, Intersputnik, and Eutelsat – and over 8000 industry professionals.

SATExpo Summit 2025 bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers. Highlights include keynote by Prof. Dr. Klaus Schilling, exploring pioneering satellite missions and ethical imperatives for interplanetary tech, plus a Fireside Chat with Prof. Sherif Sedky on the new African Space Agency.

SATExpo 2025 debut edition:

Amidst this global convergence of knowledge and innovation, ABS-a key player in advancing regional connectivity-emphasises its mission to bridge gaps through cutting-edge solution

Rasha Shokr, Public Relations Director at Nilesat, said:“It is an honour for Nilesat to participate in SATExpo 2025, reaffirming our deep-rooted commitment to the values, ethics and rich cultural legacy of our Egyptian, Arab and African heritage. As a proud Egyptian satellite enterprise, we are dedicated to advancing the future of media broadcasting and communications throughout the Middle East and North Africa region. As one of the region's leading satellite operators, Nilesat delivers a wide range of services, including direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, satellite broadband, and advanced communication solutions across Egypt and the wider MENA landscape.”

Shokr further noted:“Our satellite operations team is at the heart of this mission, ensuring excellence through world-class teleport services, gateway operations and expert consultancy. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we continue to empower broadcasters and service providers with seamless, reliable and powerful satellite solutions.”

As media industries converge and digital consumption accelerates, the trifecta of events – CABSAT 2025, Integrate Middle East and SATExpo Middle East – are set to forge partnerships, challenge conventions, and unlock the innovation, from May 13 – 15 at DWTC.