CABSAT, Integrate Middle East, And Satexpo Middle East 2025 Trio Of Major Tech And Media Events To Kick-Off Tomorrow At The Dubai World Trade Centre
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 31st edition of CABSAT to host 700+ brands and attract more than 18,000 visitors
IntegrateME returns for a third year to bring together 750+ marques from the Pro AV industry SATExpo premier edition unites 140+ exhibiting brands and 8,000 space sector professionals Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: Three powerhouse events-CABSAT, Integrate Middle East (Integrate ME), and the inaugural SATExpo Middle East-launch tomorrow (May 13) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), uniting global innovators across media, broadcast, satellite, and Pro AV to shape tomorrow's digital landscape. Taking place from May 13 to May 15, the 31st edition of CABSAT will host over 700 brands from the media, technology and entertainment industry, with dedicated international pavilions, including China, France, and Germany, which will spotlight the latest advancements in broadcast and communications. CABSAT 2025 will feature:
Content Congress: High-stakes debates on AI's ethical impact, AR/VR storytelling, and the $100B+ creator economy.
Co-Production Salon: Exclusive pitch forum for MENA content producers to be connected with regional giant production houses, OTT platforms, TV networks, and content investors.
Studio City Tour: Behind-the-scenes access to futuristic production tech, including the Middle East's only deep-water filming tank.
CABSAT TV & Podcast: Live coverage and expert interviews from the floor.
15 international SATCOM market top players – including E'shailsat, Intersputnik, and Eutelsat – and over 8000 industry professionals.
SATExpo Summit 2025 bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers.
Highlights include keynote by Prof. Dr. Klaus Schilling, exploring pioneering satellite missions and ethical imperatives for interplanetary tech, plus a Fireside Chat with Prof. Sherif Sedky on the new African Space Agency.
