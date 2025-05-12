Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jammu News: Schools And Colleges In Non-Border Districts To Reopen Bordering Districts To Remain Shut

2025-05-12 09:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Pakistan conflict: The Education Department has decided to reopen the non-border districts' educational institutions, while Border districts have been directed to continue the closure of educational institutions, said the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu on Monday.

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Jammu were directed to remain shut on May 13, following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor .


Jammu Divisional Commissioner's message

(Keep checking for more details)

