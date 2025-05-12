403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jammu News: Schools And Colleges In Non-Border Districts To Reopen Bordering Districts To Remain Shut
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Pakistan conflict: The Education Department has decided to reopen the non-border districts' educational institutions, while Border districts have been directed to continue the closure of educational institutions, said the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu on Monday.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner's message
All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Jammu were directed to remain shut on May 13, following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor .
Jammu Divisional Commissioner's message
(Keep checking for more details)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment