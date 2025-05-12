RMDSA Welcomes Megan Bomgaars As Summer 2025 Intern
Throughout the summer, Megan will collaborate with our staff and community members to develop and implement meaningful programs that empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Her enthusiasm and fresh perspectives are eagerly anticipated, and we are confident that her contributions will have a lasting positive impact on our organization and the communities we serve.
Quote from RMDSA Executive Director:
"Megan has been a powerful advocate for people with Down syndrome across the globe, and we are beyond excited to welcome her home to RMDSA. As her hometown Down syndrome association, it's an honor to work alongside her this summer to create meaningful programming and continue advancing inclusion together." – Heidi Haines
For more information about RMDSA and our initiatives, please visit .
About RMDSA:
The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association (RMDSA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assuring inclusion and enhancing the independence of people with Down syndrome. We achieve this by providing education, resources, and support in partnership with individuals, families, professionals, and the community.
Contact:
Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association
Phone: 303-797-1699
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment