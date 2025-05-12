RMDSA Welcomes Megan Bomgaars As Summer 2025 Intern

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a cast member of the Emmy-winning series Born This Way, Megan has used her platform to advocate for individuals with Down syndrome, emphasizing the importance of high expectations and opportunities for all. Her keynote speeches, including her powerful "Don't Limit Me" address, have resonated globally, challenging perceptions and encouraging inclusive practices in education and employment.

Throughout the summer, Megan will collaborate with our staff and community members to develop and implement meaningful programs that empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Her enthusiasm and fresh perspectives are eagerly anticipated, and we are confident that her contributions will have a lasting positive impact on our organization and the communities we serve.

Quote from RMDSA Executive Director:

"Megan has been a powerful advocate for people with Down syndrome across the globe, and we are beyond excited to welcome her home to RMDSA. As her hometown Down syndrome association, it's an honor to work alongside her this summer to create meaningful programming and continue advancing inclusion together." – Heidi Haines

For more information about RMDSA and our initiatives, please visit .

About RMDSA:

The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association (RMDSA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assuring inclusion and enhancing the independence of people with Down syndrome. We achieve this by providing education, resources, and support in partnership with individuals, families, professionals, and the community.

Contact:

Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association

Phone: 303-797-1699

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association