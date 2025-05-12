Angels On Call Homecare Named 2025 Leader In Experience: Revolutionizing Dementia & Parkinson's Care With Unmatched Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by Activated Insights and is given to select homecare businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Angels on Call Homecare is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Activated Insights Experience Management program.

"At Angels on Call Homecare, we don't just provide care - we're reimagining what person-centered Dementia & Parkinson's care can be. This isn't about checking off a list; it's about truly connecting with individuals, reigniting their passions, and restoring their sense of purpose. With every person we care for, we're not just delivering care – we're redefining the journey of living with dementia and Parkinson's. This award is a powerful reminder of our commitment to revolutionizing the experience of care. It's not just recognition for us; it's a celebration of what's possible when we believe in the extraordinary," says Eric Dalton, Vice President/Co-Visionary of Angels on Call Homecare.

This accomplishment demonstrates Angels on Call Homecare's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Angels on Call Homecare's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Activated Insights. Over a 12-month period, Angels on Call Homecare received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2025 Leader in Experience Award, which reflects our dedication to exceeding the expectations of both our clients and caregivers," said Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call. "This award underscores our mission to provide compassionate and high-quality care that enhances the lives of those we serve."

"At Angels on Call, we remain steadfast in our mission to elevate the standard of in-home care," added Robert Dalton. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are excited to continue our journey of providing exceptional care experiences."

The Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Activated Insights believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"At Activated Insights, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "When we see agencies like Angels on Call Homecare that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track."

About Angels on Call Homecare

With over 20 years in business, Angels on Call is redefining how homecare feels - uniting certified dementia and Parkinson's care with groundbreaking memory and neuro-mobility programs. Every visit restores dignity, sparks joy, and elevates purpose. Licensed in New York and trusted nationwide, we lead with heart, innovate with evidence, and deliver the gold standard in person-centered care.

