Top 8 Secret Toe Problem Fixes Podiatrists Recommend Most To Relieve Pain

'Hammer,' 'Claw,' 'Mallet' deformities cause toes to curl – sometimes rigidly. They can make walking more difficult, cause toe-tip and toe-top friction and painful corns. "Soft, chamois-covered foam or Gel pads that gently support bent-under toes and take pressure off toe tips are the trick," says Dr. Jeff Oster, DPM.

2. Hammer ToeCrutch®

Another Podiatrist favorite, this contoured Gel pad lifts, supports, and protects curled toes. A soft, wide Gel loop hydrates and shields toe-top corns from shoe pressure and friction. "They relieve pain quickly, make shoes comfortable and walking easier," confides Dr. Pam Hoffman, DPM.

3. Budin Toe Straightener

If curled toes are still flexible, "this is the best solution short of surgery," divulges Dr. Julia Overstreet, DPM. Adjustable, lightly elasticized loops - for one, two or three problem toes - straighten and realign, preventing rubbing against other toes and shoes. A forefoot cushion anchors the loops and protects the area, since pain and calluses there often accompany toe deformities.

4. Toe Spacers & Separators

"Simple pads between toes soothe many irritations," Dr. Hoffman admits. "The secret is to try different types to find the best match for the condition." Gel, foam and fabric dividers soothe toes that rub. Spacers fit between and align first and second toes - often enough to relieve some pressure off bunions. Toe Separators are thinner, fit between smaller toes.

5. Toe Caps

For complete toe protection, all Gel Caps work well, and don't take up much space in shoes. Fabric-covered Gel Caps are more durable. The best foam Caps feature nylon linings for added longevity. "Patients are frequently surprised that a simple Cap can solve their problem," reports Dr. Overstreet.

6. Corn Protectors

Gel, Felt and Foam pads help protect toe corns from shoe pressure and friction. Some are self-adhering. Others stay in place with elasticized sleeves. Dr. Hoffman again suggests, "Try different types to find those best suited to your needs."

7. Bunion Guards

Gel cushions and protect sore bunions. Stretchy toe loops or forefoot sleeves keep them in place without adhesives. "They are effective, but you need to wear wider shoes that accommodate them," confesses Dr. Oster, "which is the right thing to do for bunions anyway." Bunion Splints often help relieve pain, but only surgery will correct the condition.

8. Arch Bandages

"Another simple solution few people know about except specialists," says Dr. Overstreet. This lightly elasticized arch wrap gently guides feet into better alignment and takes pressure off big and little toe bunions. Relieve heel and arch pain, too.

