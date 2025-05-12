Municipal Credit Union Foundation Donates $150,000 To City Harvest To Help Feed NYC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "No one should go hungry in one of the wealthiest cities in the world, but the reality is that many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet,""As part of our commitment to help provide basic necessities in our community, we are proud to support City Harvest's mission to feed our neighbors."

"MCU and The MCU Foundation's support of City Harvest perfectly embodies what we mean when we say, 'We're Here For It,'" said Kyle Markland, Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Credit Union. "We make it our mission to show up for New York City residents in times of need so that they know we're more than a bank; we're a neighbor who sees, understands and is here for them through it all."

This work is especially important now, as the need for food assistance in New York City is the highest on record. To meet the persistently high levels of need seen across the city, this year City Harvest will rescue nearly 83 million pounds of high-quality food that would otherwise go to waste and deliver it, free of charge, to a citywide network of over 400 soup kitchens, food pantries, and community partners. In addition to providing free food, City Harvest provides nutrition and culinary education, strengthens local food systems, builds capacity for partner organizations, advocates for anti-hunger policies and connects volunteers to meaningful service opportunities.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the MCU Foundation for its generous donation and support of City Harvest," said Jilly Stephens, Chief Executive Officer, City Harvest . "For over 40 years, our mission has been to rescue as much high-quality, nutritious food as possible to deliver for free to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity. We look forward to continuing partnerships with long-standing institutions like MCU that are equally committed to supporting our city and its people. Together, we will feed our city-one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time."

Beyond the financial contribution, MCU employees will also be given the opportunity to volunteer with City Harvest to support food distribution and other critical efforts on multiple occasions throughout the year.

