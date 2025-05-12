An Exhilarating End To An Action-Packed Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The night also spotlighted the league's community outreach programming. A check presentation at center court capped off the event, with the Renegades earning a $40,000 donation for their charity partner, the UD Foundation. The Fireballs' selected nonprofit, the SLAM Foundation, received $10,000, part of the World Jai-Alai League's ongoing initiative to support local organizations. Since 2022, the league has contributed more than $350,000 to South Florida-based charities.

"This was a championship worthy of the world's fastest ball sport," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "The Renegades showed why they're in a class of their own-relentless, fearless, and thrilling to watch. And full credit to the Fireballs for proving they're a team to watch in the seasons ahead."

The championship win was a worthy conclusion for one of the league's veteran athletes, Urbieta, who is retiring after this season. With the win, the Renegades solidify their legacy as the league's most successful team since the Battle Court format was introduced in 2022. The 14-week season delivered on its promise of intense matchups, elite talent, and community connection-all packaged for modern audiences.

The Battle Court format continues to modernize jai-alai for today's fans with team-based play, ownership by high-profile figures, and broad accessibility. Matches are streamed on ESPN3 and are available for legal wagering in Florida via the Hard Rock Bet app, as well as nationally through DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet.

As jai-alai celebrates more than 100 years of play in South Florida, the World Jai-Alai League continues to lead its evolution-fast, fierce, and more accessible than ever. The Fall Battle Court season kicks off Sept. 2025.

About World Jai-Alai League

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami, located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

