Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Share Buy-Back Program


2025-05-12 08:49:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 26/2025 - May 12, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 173,727 546.82 94,997,890
May 5, 2025 3,000 531.16 1,593,490
May 6, 2025 3,000 534.89 1,604,658
May 7, 2025 3,000 530.69 1,592,072
May 8, 2025 3,,000 530.84 1,592,530
May 9, 2025 3,000 532.84 1,598,512
Total accumulated under the program 188,727 545.65 102,979,152


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 322,049 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Attachments

  • Fond-RU-26-2025-uk-SBB
  • Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025 - 5MAY-9MAY

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109537372

