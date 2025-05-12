Arieli Innovate Powers The Go Global Romanian Accelerator In Milan Through Strategic Ecosystem Alliance

MILAN, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Innovate , the innovation arm of Arieli Group, proudly announces the successful completion of the Go Global Accelerator Program in Milan. This high-impact initiative was designed to propel Romania's most promising startups toward international markets through a focused and immersive scale-up experience.

Go Global is a joint initiative in collaboration with Upgrade 100 and How to Web-two of the most influential forces in Romania's tech startup ecosystem. With the support of Raiffeisen Bank Romania and AmCham Romania, the program brings together leading innovation and investment stakeholders to equip selected startups with the tools, networks, and guidance needed for international expansion. This year's edition focused on unlocking global market access for 13 high-potential startups in sectors shaping the future: AI, fintech, healthcare, and sustainability.

Throughout the program, participating companies took part in more than 400 curated meetings with global investors, industry leaders, and potential partners-refining their go-to-market strategies and accelerating their path to cross-border success. These high-intensity sessions, a signature Arieli Innovate methodology across its scale-up programs, serve as fast-track warm introductions-opening doors to strategic opportunities and positioning startups for immediate global traction.

Bogdan Popa, Vice President, Operations & IT, Raiffeisen Bank Romania: "I was positively surprised by the diversity of the startups in the final round, their energy and their desire to go global. The whole program was a great journey of learning sessions, networking and constructive exchange of ideas from which we all learned something. As a partner of the program, we encourage all finalists to continue to build on the experiences and connections made to take the Go Global vision to the next level."

Or Haviv, Partner and Head of Arieli Innovate: "Arieli Innovate remains deeply committed to cultivating innovation ecosystems and connecting emerging ventures with global opportunities. The success of the Go Global program in Milan is a testament to the transformative potential of European startups-and to the economic growth and sustainable impact that can be realized through intentional, cross-border collaboration among ecosystem leaders."

Dragoș Stanca, Founder of Upgrade 100: "Very few Romanian tech companies manage to achieve international success, primarily due to a lack of critical connections and the specialized expertise needed for rapid scaling-areas in which Romania has much to learn from ecosystems like the U.S. and Israel. Now, a year later, I am pleased to see us successfully launching this initiative locally."

About Arieli Innovate:

Arieli Innovate, the innovation arm of Arieli Group, accelerates the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies around the world. We provide tailored solutions to drive the journey from ideation to scale, fostering economic growth and sustainability. In partnership with industry leaders, governments, academia, hospitals and research centers, we facilitate programs that bridge the gap between emerging ventures and corporate maturity. Arieli Innovate has launched over 20 international programs and supports a global network of alumni, advancing innovation and connecting startups with global market opportunities. For more information, visit .

