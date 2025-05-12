Valvoline Inc.'S Oilympics Competition Coming To Cincinnati On May 13

The competition highlights the best in the automotive preventive maintenance industry, competing to perform the quickest perfect service experience

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced its international Oilympics competition will be held in Cincinnati on May 13. This nod to the world Olympic games includes 40 regional Valvoline Inc. teams from across the U.S. and Canada competing to determine which will execute a perfect service experience.

"Valvoline's annual Oilympics highlights the best of the best in the automotive preventive maintenance industry," said Lori Flees, Valvoline Inc. President and CEO. "In Cincinnati this year, more than 100 technicians will demonstrate the flawless execution of the service experience we deliver to our customers every day. While the competition is focused on the quality of execution, just mere seconds typically separate the winning teams."

The tradition began in 1994 and has grown into an international competition to include Valvoline Inc.'s 2,000-plus company-owned and franchised service centers in North America under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change retail service brands.

Those competing in Oilympics will complete Valvoline Inc.'s proprietary multi-step service process called SuperProTM. The process begins the moment a customer is greeted at the service center and ends when the service is complete and the service center employee waves goodbye.

Teams compete locally to determine who will represent each market or franchise system. Qualifying teams advance to the international competition where judges from across the organization observe, time, and score each team.

While speed is a factor just like in the Olympics, quality of the service delivery is what ultimately determines which teams take gold, silver, and bronze spots on the podium. The U.S. and Canadian gold-winning teams win the title, a trophy, and an award from the company. There is also recognition given for most valuable player and best overall service experience.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including the 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc.

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Elizabeth B. Clevinger

+1 (859) 357-3155

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Angela Davied

+1 (913) 302-0032

[email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

