Investbev Closes Eight-Figure Financing Agreement With Kentucky-Based Registered Distillery One

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This transaction arrives at a pivotal moment for the bourbon sector. While other investors pause, InvestBev continues to lead, backing high-potential operators and fueling the next phase of growth across the category.

"We feel very good about Mike Tetterton and what Registered Distillery One is doing," said Brian Rosen, General Partner at InvestBev. "At the root of our thesis is a simple belief: independent alcohol beverage brands deserve access to smart capital and strategic support. This agreement is a direct reflection of that mission."

Mike Tetterton, founder of Registered Distillery One, added, "We chose InvestBev Credit as the best solution for our company. They made the process easy and quick. InvestBev is a great partner for this stage of our growth."

InvestBev Credit, the firm's private credit arm, has already deployed nearly $30 million in 2025, helping distilleries, barrel owners, and brand operators unlock the trapped value of their aging inventory. With favorable credit terms and a deep understanding of the distillate and barrel space, InvestBev Credit has emerged as a vital financial partner-seen by many in the industry as a savior during a time when traditional lending sources remain rigid or inaccessible.

This latest agreement further underscores InvestBev's commitment to fueling founder-led success across the three tiers of the alcohol beverage industry. Through a unique combination of equity, credit, insurance, and advisory solutions, InvestBev delivers unmatched financial and strategic support to the brands shaping the future of the category.

About InvestBev

Founded in 2015 by Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group is a premier private equity firm in the adult beverage industry, known for its short return windows and non-correlated investment strategy. Helmed by Rosen, who is a third-generation industry veteran, InvestBev Group has raised nearly $200 million across four funds, a $100 million credit platform, and a low-cost insurance provider to distilleries. InvestBev is dedicated to supporting emerging brands and segments within the alcohol sector.

