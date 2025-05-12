T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR APRIL 2025
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
4/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Equity
$ 767
$ 773
$ 830
Fixed income, including money market
198
196
188
Multi-asset
545
544
536
Alternatives
53
53
53
Total assets under management
$ 1,563
$ 1,566
$ 1,607
Target date retirement portfolios
$ 485
$ 484
$ 476
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
About T. Rowe Price
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.56 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .
