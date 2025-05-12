IAB And MRC Release Attention Measurement Guidelines For Public Comment

A Structured Framework to Measure and Report Attention Across Media, Built to Support Greater Transparency, Accountability, and Future Accreditation

Public Comment Period Open Through July 12, 2025

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the Media Rating Counci (MRC) released the Attention Measurement Guidelines for public comment. Developed by the IAB Attention Task Force - a group of more than 200 members from across the advertising, media, and measurement industries - these guidelines offer a structured framework for the consistent measurement and reporting of attention across media. During the public comment period of 60 days, until July 12, 2025, we invite brands, publishers, platforms, agencies, and measurement providers to review the guidelines and provide feedback.

"Attention is getting a lot of, well, attention - but without a shared standard, it's become a bit of a Wild West situation," said Angelina Eng, VP of Measurement, Addressability & Data Center & Center of Excellence Operations. "Right now, there are too many different ways to measure and define it, which creates confusion and makes it hard to compare results or build trust. These guidelines are about bringing order to the chaos. They lay down a clear, consistent foundation so that attention can be measured in a way that's credible, useful, and ready for where the industry is headed."

The measurement guidelines outline four primary methodological approaches - data signals, visual tracking, physiological and neurological observations, and panel or survey-based inputs - creating shared requirements that can be applied across formats and platforms. By reducing reliance on inconsistent or proprietary methodologies, they give all sides of the ecosystem a common baseline for comparing attention metrics and aligning them to business outcomes.

"From the MRC's standpoint, measurement only works when it's grounded in rigor and ready for real-world scrutiny," said Ron Pinelli, Senior Vice President, Digital Research & Standards, MRC. "It's important to have industry-accepted requirements for consistent measurement and reporting of attention metrics to enable users of these measures to understand and use them in an appropriate manner. These guidelines represent a framework for attention measurement across various methodological approaches including data validation, empirical support for models used and transparency in the form of reporting and disclosure. They define not just what attention is, but how to measure it with quality and consistency in a way that's transparent, comparable, and built to inform future validation through independent audit and accreditation."

The Attention Measurement Guidelines establish clear parameters around how attention should be applied in practice - not as a replacement for delivery or outcome metrics, but as a complementary signal that can enhance how exposure and engagement are understood. By aligning methodologies, definitions, and reporting principles, the framework helps reduce ambiguity and supports more confident decision-making across planning, buying, and evaluation. It gives the industry a way to move beyond experimentation and begin operationalizing attention with greater consistency and accountability.

"This is about creating the conditions for trust - and ultimately, investment - in attention as a reliable indicator of exposure and engagement," Eng concluded. "But it only works if the industry leans in during this public comment period and helps shape something we can all stand behind."

Stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft Attention Measurement Guidelines and submit comments before July 12, 2025 here: .

A final version is expected to be released before the end of 2025, laying the groundwork for future MRC accreditation audits of attention measurement services.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

About MRC

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 whose members are comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed independent audits reviewed by members to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues and produces measurement standards they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at .

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

