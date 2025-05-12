Duke Robotics Announces Commencement Of 2025 Insulator Cleaning Activity With Israel Electric Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company successfully begins IC Drone services at the start of the 2025 insulator cleaning season; Expects to see increased revenues from insulator cleaning activity in 2025

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 12, 2025 – Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) (“Duke Robotics” or the“Company”), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced the successful commencement of its 2025 insulator cleaning activity in Israel with the Israel Electric Corporation (“IEC”) under its previously announced service agreement. The Company's innovative IC Drone system has been successfully deployed at the start of the insulator cleaning season in May 2025, marking a full-season operational timeline compared to 2024's mid-season commencement.

Unlike the 2024 season, when services began in August following the signing of the commercial agreement, Duke Robotics has strategically positioned itself to capitalize on the entire 2025 insulator cleaning season. The IC Drone services are seasonal in nature, typically running from spring to fall, and the Company expects to recognize revenue from these operations already in the second quarter of the Company's 2025 financial results.

“We're pleased to announce the timely commencement of our IC Drone services with the IEC at the very beginning of the 2025 insulator cleaning season,” said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics.“We believe that this early start demonstrates our operational readiness and commitment to maximizing service delivery throughout the entire season, and t that this full-season approach will positively impact the second quarter of 2025 revenue compared to the same period last year, when no revenue was recognized from these services due to our 2024 mid-season start.”

The IC Drone's advanced technology provides the IEC with a safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable solution for maintaining high-voltage electric infrastructure compared to traditional methods. The system's successful deployment underscores its operational reliability and the growing market demand for innovative utility maintenance solutions.

This milestone further validates Duke Robotics' transition from development to active commercial operations and supports the Company's global expansion strategy, which includes its recently established Greek subsidiary and ongoing efforts to bring its innovative technology to utility providers worldwide

About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system that enables remote, real-time, and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV) designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare. Duke Robotics Ltd. Also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp (Previously UAS Drone Corp) please visit or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as“future” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our expectation for increased revenues in 2025 from its agreement with the IEC, that the Company expects to recognize revenue from its operations in the second quarter of 2025; the expectation for a full-season operational timeline and service delivery; the growing market demand for innovative utility maintenance solutions; and the Company's global expansion strategy. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of the IC Drone, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to secure a suitable partner, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with entering new markets, economic conditions that may affect infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in Greece or other regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law

