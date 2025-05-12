Skillful Craftsman Education Announces Key Hires For New Business Expansion Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDTK), a pioneering education technology company that offers interactive online learning services, today announced the hiring of two experienced professionals to help drive new product/service innovation and accelerate business growth.

Mr. Chunyang Yuan, the newly hired Chief Technology Officer of the Company, is a senior software development engineer with more than 20 years of software development experience and 8 years of working experience in multinational software companies, and more than 10 years of R&D team management experience. Mr. Yuan is well versed in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, especially in the field of human-computer interaction, dialogue systems and big models. Mr. Yuan has led the successful incubation of several products from development to launch at Meituan, a leading Chinese technology-driven retail and local services platform, and has achieved significant results in the business implementation of AI and innovative products. In addition, Mr. Yuan has deep experience in entrepreneurship and driving the deep integration of technology and business through innovation and efficient management.

Mr. Jie Ma, the newly hired Chief Product Officer of the Company, is a senior product expert with over 12 years of experience in product management. His career history includes well-known internet companies such as Baidu, a leading Chinese technology company primarily focused on search engineering, AI and internet-related services, and Meituan. Mr. Ma is deeply engaged in the field of AI, and highly skilled at building and bringing innovative products to life, and generating markets for them. Mr. Ma has overseen the development of product strategy, operation processes and tool development, strategy optimization, and user experience assurance. Mr. Ma has also successfully promoted the scale application of AI outbound robots of Meituan's business lines. Mr. Ma is expert at driving projects from inception to launch, and has led the development of the innovative products Baidu Chance App and Baidu Cloud Map.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") is focused on advancing technological innovation in education through the digital transformation of educational institutions. The Company's intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems help educational organizations achieve more effective teaching, enhanced student outcomes and stronger connections in education communities. The Company is committed to promoting learning innovation through the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and creating efficient, intelligent and sustainable education solutions.

