Radio Facts Launches Landmark 30Th Anniversary Edition For Black Music Month

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Radio Facts Celebrates 30 Years with Landmark Black Music Month Digital EditionOnly Black-Owned Trade Publication in Music and Radio Industry Launches Interactive Issue Honoring Culture, Legacy, and Industry AlliesAs it marks its 30th year in music and media, Radio Facts is proud to announce the upcoming release of its Black Music Month Special Edition, a fully interactive digital magazine celebrating the legacy, influence, and future of Black music and its creators.This milestone edition will feature original editorial, interviews, retrospectives, and cultural commentary from across the spectrum of Black music and broadcasting. With deep roots in the industry, Radio Facts brings a uniquely informed perspective to the stories that define Black music's past, present, and future.“Radio Facts has spent three decades telling the stories no one else was telling - while creating space for Black excellence in an industry that hasn't always made room for it,” says Kevin Ross, founder and publisher.“This edition is a celebration of that journey and the partners who believe in the value of that work.”With more than 700,000 impressions on last year's edition and a strong uptick in early engagement this year, the magazine continues to serve as a powerful platform for brands, agencies, and organizations that value culture, creativity, and representation.NOW BOOKING FINAL SPONSORSHIP PLACEMENTSThe publication is currently finalizing placements for sponsors and partners aligned with Black Music Month, including:Branded editorial featuresDigital ad placements with interactive linksSponsored Q&As and interviewsRecognition in the official Supporters Circle“This issue is about legacy - not just of the artists and executives who've built Black music, but also the companies that support and elevate Black media,” Ross adds.“We're proud to spotlight those relationships.”ABOUT RADIO FACTSFounded in 1995, Radio Facts is the leading Black-owned trade publication dedicated to the music, broadcast, and media industries. Known for honest reporting, cultural insight, and authentic storytelling, the brand continues to bridge gaps between legacy and innovation, business and culture.For media kits, rates, or interviews, contact:Kevin RossPublisher, Radio Facts...747.388.9567

