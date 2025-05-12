Ukrainian Request Update For 50 Nexus 16 Units

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES (CSE:CTTT)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEWS RELEASECSE: CTTT | OTCQB: CITLF | FRA: X9VCRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. PROVIDES UPDATE ON UKRAINIAN REQUEST FOR 50 NEXUS 16 UNITSCritical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CSE: CTTT) (FRA: X9V) (“CiTech” or the“Company”), a leading developer of autonomous, high-capacity mobile communications platforms, continues to work on an official request made to the Australian Government from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence for 50 of the Company's Nexus 16 communication units to support defence telecommunications needs.The request has also been now made to:1.NATO Supply and Procurement Agency (NSPA)2.International Fund for Ukraine (IFU)This request, valued at approximately USD $45 million, highlights the urgent requirement for rapidly deployable communication infrastructure in conflict zones, for not only battlefield assistance, but also humanitarian purposes and the reconstruction of towns where telecommunications infrastructure has been destroyed.Relevant articles:While the order remains subject to funding, CiTech is actively engaging with government and international partners to secure funding and logistical support to expedite deployment.“The urgency to restore Ukraine's critical communications cannot be overstated,” said Brenton Scott, CEO of CiTech.“Our team is working diligently with stakeholders worldwide to ensure we can fulfill this request and deliver life-saving connectivity where it's needed most.”One such stakeholder is Babcock International, who we have now executed an NDA with to assist us with the sourcing of funding, plus logistics and delivery ( ).CiTech's Nexus 16 platform is a self-deploying mobile communications tower designed to quickly establish reliable voice and data networks in challenging environments. Engineered for rapid deployment in high-risk areas, the Nexus 16 is ideally suited for defence operations, disaster response, and emergency telecommunications restoration.On Behalf of the Board of Directors:Brenton ScottDirector & Chief Executive OfficerCritical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.📧 ...📞 +61 411 751 191About Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.Listed on the CSE with operations in Perth, Western Australia, CiTech is creating autonomous, high capacity, rapidly deployable technology that delivers essential services to where they are needed most. CiTech is targeting the mining, emergency services and defence sectors in relation to its first product release, the Nexus 16, which aims to provide critical mobile telecommunications for such sectors. Using patented technologies, CiTech's self-deploying platform (SDP) provides a solution for two of the greatest limitations of current rapidly deployable communication solutions, strength of the tower and ability to rapidly self-deploy and operate, in numerous situations. The SDP is designed to support radio equipment including LTE (Long Term Evolution) and several other technology payloads, such as surveillance and anti-drone systems. CiTech has completed the research and development phase and is currently commercialising the first of many products that will be released. To learn more about the Company, visit .Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThis news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words“believes,”“may,”“plans,”“will,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“could”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release.Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

BRENTON SCOTT

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES

+61 411 751 191

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.