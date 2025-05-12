Handels Ice Cream Expands California Presence With New Location In Burbank

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First 50 Guests Receive Free Ice Cream for a Year at the Grand Opening on May 15

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California is getting a little sweeter with the opening of a new Handel's Ice Cream , just in time for the brand's 80th anniversary. The iconic brand will open its latest location at 353 N. Pass Ave. in Burbank and celebrate with a grand opening on Thursday, May 15. To celebrate the first 50 guests will receive free ice cream for a year*!Husband-and-wife duo Phil and Molly Kaye lead the Burbank Handel's. The couple opened their first Handel's in Los Feliz, where they currently reside with their young family. Phil is a professional writer and runs a youth poetry organization called Project VOICE, and Molly is a marriage and family therapist who works with parents and families.“We opened our first location a year ago in Los Feliz, within walking distance from our home, and we loved it so much, that we wanted to do it again,” said Phil Kaye, Co-owner of the Burbank Handel's Ice Cream.“Molly and I are finding new things to love in every step of the process. We have an amazing team that's excited to make and scoop ice cream. They're just as enthusiastic as we are about connecting with customers and bringing a little simple pleasure and happiness into whatever is happening in their lives.”The Burbank location spans 2,100 sq. ft. and offers pick-up, delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. Operating hours are Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. The location features classic and seasonal flavors such as Black Cherry, Blue Monster, Butter Pecan and Rocky Mocha Blast. Each Handel's shop features 48 rotating flavors that are made fresh daily in-store.Handel's promotes a culture of community service. Stores across the country, including the new Burbank location, offer spirit nights, ice cream socials, and other fundraising opportunities to help local causes.“We've worked with schools and young folks throughout our lives, Phil as a poetry ambassador and I as a special education teacher, and we plan to do the same with our new location,” said Molly Kaye, Co-Owner of the Burbank Handel's Ice Cream.“We look forward to partnering with local schools and organizations to help raise funds on their behalf, all with a little help from ice cream.”For more information about Handel's Burbank, including upcoming events, visit /store/burbank or follow them on Instagram @handels.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel's legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News, and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit .

Kimberly T Miller

Ink Link Marketing

+1 (305) 631-2283

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.