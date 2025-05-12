Bihar: Martyred BSF Sub-Inspector's Son Wants Pakistan To Get 'Harshest Punishment'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 12 (IANS) A pall of grief has enveloped Bihar and the entire nation following the martyrdom of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, a native of Narayanpur village in Saran district, who laid down his life while bravely confronting Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's R.S. Pura sector.

The mortal remains of the brave soldier arrived in Patna on Monday, where he was accorded a guard of honour at the Patna Airport.

A sea of emotional tributes poured in from Ministers, leaders from across the political spectrum, BSF officers and grieving citizens.

Among the most moving moments was the heart-rending statement by the martyr's young son, which left many in tears.

"I am proud of my father," he said with tears in his eyes.

Recalling the tragic moment, he shared, "We were told his leg was broken, so we rushed to Jammu from Chhapra. But by the time we reached, he had already left us. I couldn't even meet him one last time."

In a voice full of pain and determination, the boy added, "I want Pakistan to get the harshest punishment so that no one else loses their father like I did. Let them be taught a lesson, so this pain doesn't touch another home."

He also said that after the ceremonial tributes in Jammu, the family was asked to come to Delhi, and then to Patna, where the state would conduct the last rites with full honours.

Leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Minister Shravan Kumar, Minister Nitin Nabin, and many others attended the tribute ceremony and expressed their grief and solidarity with the family.

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said, "The nation will never forget the sacrifice of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz. The state government will extend full support and honour to the family."

Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been actively visiting families of martyred soldiers, said, "Mohammad Imtiaz's sacrifice is a matter of pride for Bihar and the country. We salute his courage."

Mohammad Imtiaz is survived by his wife, children and elderly parents. The Bihar government has announced compensation and full state honours for his last rites.

His last rites are scheduled to be performed in his native village with police and military honours, where thousands are expected to gather to bid farewell to the braveheart.