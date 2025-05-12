PNC Bank Introduces PNC Spend Wisesm, A No Annual Fee Credit Card Offering A Purchase APR Reduction To Encourage Responsible Credit Habits

Key features and benefits include:



Purchase APR Reduction Program: Cardholders can earn a 2-percentage point reduction to their purchase APR when they pay on time and have at least $3,000 in net purchases post to their account over 12 billing cycles1;

$25 in annual digital subscription credits: PNC Spend Wise provides up to $25 in annual subscription service credits for Spotify®, Netflix® and/or Disney+®;

Comprehensive purchase safeguards:



Price Protection 2 : Cardholders can be reimbursed the difference in price up to $1,000 for an eligible item they purchased with their covered PNC Spend Wise credit card if the same item is advertised for less within 60 days of purchase;



Porch Piracy Protection 2 : Cardholders can be reimbursed up to $10,000 per claim if an eligible item they purchased with their covered PNC Spend Wise credit card is stolen within 90 days of purchase;

Cellular Telephone Protection 2 : Cardholders can be reimbursed up to $800 if their cell phone is damaged or stolen;

Zero liability fraud protection: Cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized purchases if their card or card number is lost or stolen;

Low introductory APR offer: The card offers our lowest introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers; No annual fee 3 : Cardholders get access to all these benefits with no annual fee.

"PNC Spend Wise reflects PNC's commitment to designing products that meet our clients' needs and help them to build healthier financial habits, while maximizing their financial rewards," said Jeff Hofmann, head of Retail Lending at PNC Bank. "Our clients prioritize benefits and savings and PNC Spend Wise has been designed to give them both by turning wise money habits into tangible rewards."

Last year, PNC introduced PNC Cash Unlimited® Visa Signature® , a credit card that provides 2% cash back on all eligible purchases. The success and positive response to the PNC Cash Unlimited credit card confirmed that clients value straightforward, meaningful rewards. PNC Spend Wise builds upon this philosophy by offering a simple and consistent way to reward responsible financial habits.

The credit card is available to existing PNC customers in all branches, online and via the PNC mobile app. New clients can apply at any PNC branch .

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC ). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .