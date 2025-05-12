PNC Bank Introduces PNC Spend Wisesm, A No Annual Fee Credit Card Offering A Purchase APR Reduction To Encourage Responsible Credit Habits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"Through extensive research and direct client feedback, we identified a gap in the market: while many credit cards incentivize spending, few actively promote and recognize responsible debt management," said Nate Bacon, head of Credit Cards at PNC Bank. "PNC Spend Wise addresses this void, as it's built on the principle that financial responsibility should be rewarded just as much as spending. It's a fresh take on credit cards."
Key features and benefits include:
Purchase APR Reduction Program: Cardholders can earn a 2-percentage point reduction to their purchase APR when they pay on time and have at least $3,000 in net purchases post to their account over 12 billing cycles1;
$25 in annual digital subscription credits: PNC Spend Wise provides up to $25 in annual subscription service credits for Spotify®, Netflix® and/or Disney+®;
Comprehensive purchase safeguards:
Price Protection 2 : Cardholders can be reimbursed the difference in price up to $1,000 for an eligible item they purchased with their covered PNC Spend Wise credit card if the same item is advertised for less within 60 days of purchase;
Porch Piracy Protection 2 : Cardholders can be reimbursed up to $10,000 per claim if an eligible item they purchased with their covered PNC Spend Wise credit card is stolen within 90 days of purchase;
Cellular Telephone Protection 2 : Cardholders can be reimbursed up to $800 if their cell phone is damaged or stolen;
Zero liability fraud protection: Cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized purchases if their card or card number is lost or stolen;
Low introductory APR offer: The card offers our lowest introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers;
No annual fee 3 : Cardholders get access to all these benefits with no annual fee.
"PNC Spend Wise reflects PNC's commitment to designing products that meet our clients' needs and help them to build healthier financial habits, while maximizing their financial rewards," said Jeff Hofmann, head of Retail Lending at PNC Bank. "Our clients prioritize benefits and savings and PNC Spend Wise has been designed to give them both by turning wise money habits into tangible rewards."
Last year, PNC introduced PNC Cash Unlimited® Visa Signature® , a credit card that provides 2% cash back on all eligible purchases. The success and positive response to the PNC Cash Unlimited credit card confirmed that clients value straightforward, meaningful rewards. PNC Spend Wise builds upon this philosophy by offering a simple and consistent way to reward responsible financial habits.
The credit card is available to existing PNC customers in all branches, online and via the PNC mobile app. New clients can apply at any PNC branch .
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC ). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .
1 "Net purchases" means purchases minus merchant credits and plus or minus appropriate purchase adjustments posted to your account. Net purchases does not include cash advances or balance transfers, nor does it include, among other things, interest or fees assessed to your account. For a complete description of the program visit
2 Certain terms, conditions and exclusions apply. For coverage to apply for cell phone protection, the cardholder must pay their monthly cellular wireless phone bill with the covered PNC Spend Wise Visa account. For coverage to apply for Porch Piracy Protection or Price Protection, the cardholder must use their covered PNC Spend Wise Visa account to secure transactions.
3 Important Information about Rates and Fees for PNC Spend Wise: Annual fee: None. Purchase APR: Intro 0% APR for the first 18 months following account opening. After that, a variable rate, currently 20.24%, 26.24%, or 30.24%, based on your creditworthiness will apply. Balance Transfer APR: Intro 0% APR for the first 18 months following account opening, when the balance is transferred within the first 90 days following account opening. After that, a variable rate, currently 20.24%, 26.24%, or 30.24%, will apply. Cash Advance APR: A variable rate, currently 30.24%. Penalty APR: A variable rate, currently 33.24%. These variable rates will vary with the market based on the prime rate. Minimum Interest Charge: $1.50 when interest is assessed. Balance Transfer Fee: Either $5 or 4% of the amount transferred, whichever is greater, for the first 90 days following account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount transferred, whichever is greater. Cash Advance Fee: Either $10 or 5% of the cash advance, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees: 3% of each foreign transaction in U.S. dollars. There are late payment and returned payment fees up to $38.
