Aviatrix® Reduces Costly Downtime With Launch Of AI-Powered Secure Network Supervisor Agent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration with Microsoft Security Copilot Simplifies and Accelerates VPN Troubleshooting, Bringing Next-Generation Automation to Cloud Networking

Santa Clara, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced the public preview launch of the Secure Network Supervisor Agent, an intelligent AI agent powered by Microsoft Security Copilot. This breakthrough tool is designed to tackle one of the most persistent IT challenges-VPN troubleshooting that disrupts operations, drains engineering resources, and opens the door to security risks. By transforming hours of complex problem-solving into automated, intelligent workflows, the Secure Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix helps enterprises avoid costly downtime, protect sensitive data, and reclaim their team's time.

Troubleshooting VPNs is notoriously difficult due to the complex interplay of network configurations, authentication protocols, and layered security policies. Enterprises across industries rely on VPNs to connect critical systems-whether it's customers accessing financial apps, doctors reviewing medical records, or developers pushing code-yet issues like invalid credentials, certificate errors, firewall interference, and protocol mismatches often require senior technical expertise and can take hours to resolve. With downtime costing businesses an average of $5,600 per minute , and with 44% of enterprises reporting that one hour of downtime can exceed $1 million in losses, the consequences can be extreme. Beyond financial impact, misconfigured VPN tunnels can expose sensitive data, whether through unpatched software or split tunneling flaws that allow unencrypted traffic to bypass security controls-increasing the risk of major security breaches and costly compliance penalties.

The Secure Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix addresses these challenges by monitoring targeted VPN connections for errors and misconfigurations-using Microsoft Security Copilot's AI capabilities to quickly identify root causes and guide remediation. Available today in the Security Copilot standalone console, it delivers robust network visibility and diagnostic depth across cloud and multicloud environments. Customers can choose their desired level of autonomy-ranging from proactive alerting to automatic connection resets or interactive, vendor-specific troubleshooting flows Secure Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix brings proactive intelligence to these fragile connections-ensuring business continuity and regulatory compliance without overloading IT.

“VPN connection failures cost businesses more than just time and money-they can create serious security vulnerabilities and disrupt critical operations,” said Chris McHenry, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Aviatrix.“With the Secure Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix, we're giving IT teams a smarter, faster, and more secure way to manage VPNs. By combining our deep network visibility with Microsoft Security Copilot we're unlocking the next generation of intelligent networking.”

Key capabilities of the Secure Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix include:



AI-Powered VPN Diagnostics: Uses Microsoft Security Copilot to identify root causes of VPN issues, accelerating troubleshooting and reducing reliance on senior engineering resources.

Deep Cloud and Multicloud Network Visibility: Leverages the Aviatrix platform for granular visibility to continuously monitor VPN health across complex cloud environments.

Security Risk Reduction: Detects misconfigurations such as unpatched software or split tunneling, helping prevent unencrypted traffic exposure and regulatory compliance risks. Operational Efficiency at Scale: Empowers junior engineers with guided troubleshooting workflows, freeing senior staff to focus on higher-value initiatives and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor further strengthens Aviatrix's AI-driven network operations and highlights its deepening collaboration with Microsoft. As part of this collaboration, the capabilities of the Secure Network Supervisor by Aviatrix will expand over time to ingest richer datasets across Microsoft's security ecosystem, including identity management; mobile device security; and security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) integrations.

Aviatrix will hold a webinar demonstrating how agentic AI and the Secure Network Supervisor Agent can be used to reduce VPN downtime and security gaps in June. To save your seat, register for the event today.

Now is the time to empower your team with AI-driven troubleshooting and reclaim valuable time before the next outage strikes. For more information, visit: aviatrix.com/aviatrix-and-azure/ .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. As cloud infrastructures become more complex and costly, the Aviatrix Cloud Network Security platform gives companies back the power, control, security, and simplicity they need to modernize their cloud strategies. Aviatrix is the only secure networking solution built specifically for the cloud, that ensures companies are ready for AI and what's next. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading secure multicloud networking certification, Aviatrix unites cloud, networking, and security teams and unlocks greater potential across any cloud.

CONTACT: Jessica MacGregor Aviatrix ...