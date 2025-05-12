Pieridae Energy Changes Name To Cavvy Energy
|Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer
|Telephone: (403) 261-5900
Investor Relations
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively“forward-looking statements”), including the Company's expectation that its common shares will begin trading under the new name and stock symbol“CVVY” on the TSX on May 13, 2025. Words such as“will”,“intend”,“expect”,“vision”,“strategy” and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Cavvy believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Cavvy can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. A number of risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. For more information about the assumptions and risks associated with the forward-looking statements contained herein, see“Forward Looking Information” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, each of which can be accessed through the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Cavvy assumes no obligation to update or review them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
