Guardian Fleet Services Announces Casey Burrows As National Training Director

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Fleet Services is proud to announce the addition of Casey Burrows to its Support Team as the full-time National Training Director, marking a groundbreaking step for its growing operations and commitment to safety standards in the Towing and Recovery Industry.

Casey was born into a family-owned garage in Kentucky and since his childhood, has become a passionate expert in the towing and recovery field. His family's business, founded in 1917 by his great-great-grandfather, has become a legacy in the town where it resides. He has served as a firefighter since 1997 and then went on to complete numerous technician-level training programs and receive his National Fire Instructor credentials. He has been a lead instructor for Wreckmaster Inc. and has trained thousands of operators on towing and recovery techniques nationwide. His unique style not only captures an audience but motivates them to become safer and embrace the career they have chosen going forward. He holds numerous certifications and credentials, including Wreckmaster Level 8/9R, TRAA Level 3 Master Tower and Recovery Specialist, FEMA Certifications and swift water rescue credentials, among dozens of others.

"After a long search, we couldn't be happier that Casey accepted our offer to join our team and work alongside our safety and management teams to develop critical training for our operators. Our people are our most valued asset, and this will clearly set the standard for not only our operation but the industry moving forward. His hands-on approach, along with his drive to build true curriculums for our various services will benefit not only our risk management programs but our client services for all those who count on GFS to deliver when needed most," said Thomas Tedford, Chief Operating Officer, at Guardian Fleet Services. "We could not be more excited about our future with Casey joining the team. Investing in our safety as a company and employer is simply something we can't afford not to do."

Casey stated, "Connecting individuals with their purpose has been a passion of mine since the early days of my towing and fire service careers. The people within our industry are what makes it great, and my position at Guardian Fleet Services allows me to help develop some of the industry's greatest talent. I was attracted to Guardian by its well-established organizational structure, which includes a network of highly motivated people, all working to achieve excellence in every aspect of the company's mission. Collaborations with Safety, Human Resources, Marketing, and its many Terminal Managers will allow me to produce didactic and scenario-based training that will prepare Guardian Fleet Services' operators for the challenges they face in the field. I'm proud to represent a brand that cares about the individual, equips them with the best tools, provides for their safety and welfare, and now, has a training division that serves them and connects them with their purpose as a career-minded professional."

ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises and is the largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 40+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas. The affiliated companies have 270+ years of combined experience, over 950 employees, and more than 800+ assets in their specialized towing, recovery and transportation fleet.

Guardian is recognized as the industry leader in towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services, employing and embracing the best people and technology while continuing to focus on internal efficiencies in its business model. For more information about GFS, please contact Hannah O'Shea at ... or go to guardianfleetservice.

