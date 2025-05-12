Dubai Customs Empowers Emirati Talent Through Masar 33 At National Service Career Fair

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Customs is participating in the National Service Career Fair 2025, taking place from May 12 to 14 at the Dubai Exhibition Center in Expo City Dubai. The aim is to attract national service recruits and graduates and provide them with access to high-impact training programs and specialized scholarships. This participation spotlights Dubai Customs' flagship initiative Masar 33, which features three key programs designed to prepare and empower Emiratis for promising career paths in both the public and private sectors.

The Masar 33 initiative includes:



An academic scholarship program that offers participants the chance to earn university degrees in fields such as trade, customs, and logistics, including a master's in digital trade and supply chain management. Fourteen students are currently enrolled.

A professional training program for customs inspectors, which has welcomed 84 Emirati high school graduates who undergo seven months of intensive training before taking on inspection duties. A logistics sector training track, created to prepare citizens for roles in logistics service companies through collaboration with the Dubai Logistics Academy.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, said:

“Our involvement in the National Service Career Fair reinforces our dedication to supporting the country's Emiratization goals by delivering world-class training programs. Masar 33 equips participants with essential customs and logistics knowledge and real-world experience, helping them enter the workforce and contribute meaningfully to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Khamis Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Human Resources Department, highlighted the strong interest shown by young Emiratis in Dubai Customs' training offerings. He emphasized that this enthusiasm reflects the success of the department's strategy in attracting and nurturing national talent.

“The partnership with private sector companies through the Dubai Logistics Academy creates valuable opportunities to train and prepare Emiratis for roles in the commercial, logistics, and security sectors, enhancing their contribution to sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Al Muhairi also noted that Dubai Customs' booth at the fair will be open to national service recruits throughout the event, showcasing the available training programs and scholarship options. These offerings are designed to help participants sharpen their skills and enter the job market with greater confidence and effectiveness.